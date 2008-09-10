Pics: Chris Brown On The Set Of, “Bone Deep”

Props ChrisBrownWeb
“Bone Deep,” features along with Chris Brown, T.I., Idris Elba & Paul Walker. In the movie Chris Brown will be playing a bank robber, more pics are below.
wasnt chris brown and t.i. about to get into it at the mtv vma’s rehersal this past weekend?also aint no way in hell he only 21 or so.look at him he telling on hiself.if beyonce aint 26(so people say)no way and hell he 21 or whatever he claims to be.still may watch the movie though lol
brownsville brooklyn stand up!
nigga looks a lil like the a skinny light skinned version of the dude who plays mr. brown in the tyler perry joints…lol!
But yeah I was thinkin the same thing.. Didn’t I jus read about them havin issues at some rehearsal or somethin… but its all pub so f it these people jus like makin sh!t up…sorta sad now!
Dude looks more like a snyper than a robber though…lol He needs something else to wear other than that trenchcoat mafia wear sans the trenchcoat…lol!
..Lol@#1 ..Chris Brown Never Said He Was 21 ..Cuz That Nigga Is 19 ..Anddddddd He Looks Fruity as Hell In That Pic.
look at his boots…damn…
still lookin forward for this movie becuaise of paul walker and TI
Hiiiiiiiiiiiiiii Haterrrrrrrrrrrrrrrs. ^^^^^^^^
@Backlash
He looks SEXY not fruity. Those are some nice hot pics of Chris Brown
that last pic is sexy :D
chris brown as a bank robber lol
FUCK CHRIS BROWN…. BITCH ASS NIGGA