Pics: Fabolous’ 30th Birthday Party

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

RealTalkNY’s cali correspondent, Ali Kohzad, did his thing at Fabolous’ 30th Birthday Party. He got a chance to talk to Fabolous, The Game, Vida Guerra and others. As you can see from he video The Game doesn’t seem to talkative, I guess I won’t be trying to get an interview with him anytime soon. So Kanye West & Fab are now 30, is 30 the new 20?

Related Post

Kanye West 30th Birthday Party

DJ Clue Star Studded Birthday Party



Angie Conwell



Vida Guerra



Vida Guerra & Ali Kohzad



The Game



The Game & Ali Kohzad



Fabolous



Young Jeezy



David Banner



Lamar Odom

