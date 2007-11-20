Pics: Fabolous’ 30th Birthday Party

11.20.07 10 years ago 52 Comments

RealTalkNY’s cali correspondent, Ali Kohzad, did his thing at Fabolous’ 30th Birthday Party. He got a chance to talk to Fabolous, The Game, Vida Guerra and others. As you can see from he video The Game doesn’t seem to talkative, I guess I won’t be trying to get an interview with him anytime soon. So Kanye West & Fab are now 30, is 30 the new 20?

Related Post
Kanye West 30th Birthday Party
DJ Clue Star Studded Birthday Party

Angie Conwell
 

Vida Guerra

Vida Guerra & Ali Kohzad

The Game

The Game & Ali Kohzad

Fabolous
 

Young Jeezy

David Banner

Lamar Odom

Around The Web

TAGSPICTURES

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 6 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 7 days ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP