Pics: Fabolous’ 30th Birthday Party

RealTalkNY’s cali correspondent, Ali Kohzad, did his thing at Fabolous’ 30th Birthday Party. He got a chance to talk to Fabolous, The Game, Vida Guerra and others. As you can see from he video The Game doesn’t seem to talkative, I guess I won’t be trying to get an interview with him anytime soon. So Kanye West & Fab are now 30, is 30 the new 20?
Angie Conwell
Vida Guerra
Vida Guerra & Ali Kohzad
The Game
The Game & Ali Kohzad
Fabolous
Young Jeezy
David Banner
Lamar Odom
VIDA IS LOOKING GOOD AS ALWAYS!!!
sup with dem cameraphone pics?
Damn, no Joe Budden, no Ransom? That would have been interesting…
Fabo doing it big!
looks like a nice party. what else can i say?
OH SNAP STICKY FINGAZ!
dee
and fabolous IS NOW 30 YEARS OLD
hectic peepz in tha buildin….the game get me
this nigga is 30?? damn i still thought he was in early 20s
AAAAAAAHHH!! VIDA!
good to see sticky fingaz around,
yo that nigga next to sticky fingaz is a power ranger
Vidaaaaaaaa…
nope he’s 30….November 18, 1977
fab is 30?
i thought i was older than fab, damn homie
he seems like he’s 24 or sumthin,
he been in the game bout 10 years
shoulda took over tha game by now,he has potential
he’s like vince carter, mad nice but doesnt play wit passion
LMAO at hiphopdx.com
Fabolous celebrated his birthday party at the American Music Awards and is set to tour. How much longer will he be rapping? As long as he’s allowed to keep putting out the same album – who knows?-hiphopdx.com
shorty in the yellow is bad too
Good too see alotta people came out, and I tought Fab was like 26, now Young Jeezy Kanye and Fab is 30
LOL @ Fab being 30,
he looks like he’s 22-26.
Next thing you know Bow Wow is 32.
This nigga 30? I knew it was some lying going on when he first came out. Lol at this nigga sticky fingaz. His career aint never been the same since he got knocked out by that white boy on MTV. He did drop one of my favorite albums of all time.
The Game, Vida, Sticky Fingaz… Hip Hop Royalty all over the place… LOL, Them niggas is so lame.
big up to angie conwell sexy, vida guerra sexy, godfree, n of corse fab.
WOW!!! I can’t believe dude is older than me. I thought we were like the same age?? Anywayz HAPPY B-DAY FAB!!! I’m still bumpin’ From Nothin’ to Something.
I can’t wait till they show that Truth or Dare part II with Fab, that is gonna be a hot one like Madonna’s tour!!!!
And for you Vida Guerra fans, she is comming out with a new album. My engineer has heard her sing (we record at the same studio sometimes) and I won’t tell you what he said, but she says she is trying to be the “next JLO” LMMFAO!!!!!!!!!!!!
Stick to backshots honey. And that outfit she has on is tackalicious!!!! Angel La looks better to me (no homo) than her and it’s not a race thang at all. There are beautiful and not so beautiful women of EVERY race on the planet IMHO.
That chick in the yellow is GEORGEOUS!!! Who is she?? Someones date??? If so, she is shittin’ on the chick that are well known like Angela Conwell!!! LMAO at a no name looking better than a well known name!!! It’s a shame……
Also…..
Game looks like he needs a flea bath and Jeezy MUST keep a hat on at ALL TIMES like my boy Ne-yo!!! They are just not blessed with a nice shaped head like Mike Jordan or Tyrese lol.
That’s it for now LOL!!!
LMAAAO woow how old are yall mufuckas in this shit??! Yall talkin bout “i thought he was older than me” damn that must mean yall like 25,26 etc and shit.
Yall need to get of internet SMH.
And to 22..would u be more happy if Jay-Z, Nas and all of em come..LMAO its a birthday party nigga.
^^^^^NO GRANDPA….YOU NEED TO GET OFF THE INTERNET LMBAO!!!!
Fukc them niggas,I’m looking at them chicks.
I Wanna put Vida Guerra on a plate as my entre and finish it off Angela Conwell as dessert.
lol I didn’t know all these niggas was that old either lol
no wonder yall always talking down to me lol
and shame on #24 for still bumping that trash album
trash …haha that was one of the best albums of the year…
I bump this thread so it can match Fab’s age
Good to se that Game FINALLy caught a shave…nigga was looking like Grizzly Adams asscrack in that Hustlers video wit Nas
“that was one of the best albums of the year”…haha
thats what it should say cause From Nothing To Nothing is trash
cool beans
good to see Fabolous still living
but i was wondering what did Vida & Game say to each other corssing paths
33…that video is 4months old..he cut it off even before the summer. Some people just cant read..didnt u know that Hustlers video is Old as fuck?
28…LMAO im 18 how the fuck am i old..
30 is not old, what is wrong with you guys??? respect that shit, he been around for a lil while now, time to do some math. im 25 and i feel younger than ever, im sexy, confident, secure. yall young niggas will appreciate that shit one day. people our age have seen hip hop at its best!!! value our opinions or yall cab get off this site.
Juicy our point wasn’t making fun of the fact that HE IS 30 YEARS OLD…were…well I’m laughing at the fact that he’s been in the game since 1998 and still has not made a classic album.and I love older women hell I’ll fuck the drool out of you LMAO but thats not the point.
Fabolous celebrated his birthday party at the American Music Awards and is set to tour. How much longer will he be rapping? As long as he’s allowed to keep putting out the same album – who knows?-hiphopdx.com
^If This is being said about you then it’s not good…on top of a commercial ass album that was #1 in the country for about 3 days before T.I.’s album blew his shit out of the universe now he wants to go for a more “street look” with his next single but it’s too late he WAS nice but people either gave up or are starting to give up on 30-Oso.
seeing him and the rest of them NYC niggas in 5000 1’s was disgusting
okay Em i see ur point. he is too damn old to be losing in the game like this. like i have said before, i never saw big star power in him anyway. hes what LL ended up being in the 90s, a rapper making love songs for the ladies. hes never gonna get the respect he was seeking, IMO.
Em, u dont always talk like a youngen
I’m 24, and think about it like this. Hov is 37 or 38 right now and put out what most people consider a classic (Resonable Doubt) in 96. But nobody called it a classic until a few years after its initial release. The door is still open for Fab. Its just harder now since i pods and youtube. Last classic album was what? Jeezy first album?
yea, that was the last classic, but see pounce, u cant compare Jay to Fab. Man, reasonable doubt was a classic when it came out, niggas was just sleepin. what CD of fab’s has potential to be deemed classic?
Pounce what do i pods and youtube have to do with the QUALITY OF MUSIC? focus on reasonable doubt.What was one of the main factors that made that album a Classic….it was SUBSTANCE which Fab has none of.Jay can make songs where he gets personal (You must Love Me, Soon You’ll Understand, Momma Loves Me) Fab refuse’s too.He even said in the XXL interview that he only makes “entertaining music” aka music that will benefit him financially.
Ghetto Fabolous’ One Day was great even though he didn’t say anything about him personally.
“Some times I wish I could go way back when//I could walk through and ain’t nobody know J. Jackson”//-Fab
Street Dreams: My Life
“If I do say so myself, I came a long way//Even though I feel like the same old John J.”//-Fab
(That’s the same fucking thing just like the formula for his albums lol)
Fab doesn’t even have the mindset to make a classic in the interview with Stylez & Roman where he said he LIKES where he’s at (which is being slept on) because when an album doesn’t meet people’s expectations people will say you fell off.He’s afriad to make a classic album…So it will never happen.If BIG L were still alive Fab, Cass, and Lloyd Banks WOULD NOT HAVE A CAREER!!!!!
ooh and LMMFAO at Vida wanting to be the next J.LO
BIIIIIITTCCCHHHHH!!!! lol
shorty in the yellow>>>>>>Vida G.
REAL TALK… i’m neva believen’a word that comes out of ANYBODYS mouth if it has anything to do with these artists ages…. niggaz stay lien… Fab aint been around for 10 years… it been more like 5 or 6… so how da hell is he 30?… he definitly lie about how old he was wen he came out… and Jay…. i thought da nigga was a good 19 or 20 wen reasonable doubt dropped …. da nigga was in his mid-20’s.. and Wayne.. that nigga still lien.. talken bout he was born in ’82… dat nigga was born in ’79… lien ass nigga… and Beyonce’… well….. i’ll get back to yall on that…. lol
Fab first appeared on DJ Clue’s backstage album (10-19-99) with Gotta Be Thug….If you pay close attention to Memphis Bleek’s “Mind Right” you can see Fab on the left in the black headband…..The Ghetto Fabolous album dropped in 2001 so he was about 23 But he lied and said he was 22…he’s been on NOTHING BUT MAJOR LABLES for 6 yrs and STILL has not dropped a classic….you know how many other people could have and would have been done that (i.e. Joe Budden)
Ghetto Fabolous 2001
Street Dreams 2003
Real Talk 2004
FNTS(trash) 2007
All of you need to get a real fuckin,
P.S. People lie, numbers dont.. At least they are living are you??? #1-45.
“People lie, numbers dont” -Jay-Z
next time you give a quote make sure the quote is a manifestation of your own “success”
and behalf on numbers 1-45 yes we are living were alive and well just because were not being interview by some timid latino man for a INTERNET WEBSITE doesn’t mean any of us are doing bad you don’t know any of us so calm down….
big fan of yours. wish you the best and hope u continue to have great success.