Pill Responds To Jae Millz Comments

pill? whos that?
I seriously have never heard of this guy before.
Who
co-sign niggaz above. Who is “Pill” ???? Besides J.Cole/Nip/Jay Rock/ and Sean (he’s with Kanye’s G.O.O.D right?), I dont know the rest…
and LOL @ doing interview at night in front of projects. This aint 2003 anymore son…
but I could say Millz who? cuz son is 10 years deep in the game, and still wack
pill who? Name a joint someone.
Lol! he knows who jae millz is .I mean c’mon that bedrock video was getting mad play on tv ..and the radio ..
i gotta agree wit pillz, he a southern gucci type nigga i think from the one song i heard of his. but he made it to that freshmen list and thats an accomplishment for him.
this dude jaemillz really cant diss any other rapper in the game, his career has been a steady 10 yr disappiontment, he had potential but its over now.
mills is right that vado shoulda been on there tho
Dead a$$, who the bleep is Pill?
Who the fuck is this nigga? Jae Millz is going to fuck this nigga up. Your life is over now. lol. Your the one that need to be putting a app in at UPS. And F.Y.I. to all u dumb ass niggaz that think Millz never put some shit out, go look at the No, No, No video. That shit been out way before that Young Money shit. That shit came out in 2003 or 2004…….. Millz keep talking your shit my nigga. And also if that nigga Millz is on Wayne dick ( No Homo ) I guess Drake is too then or Banks is 50 dick ( No Homo ) or The Clipse are on Pharrell dick ( No Homo ). Since when is it gay for a nigga to hold a nigga down in his crew? Your suppose to rep your niggaz in your crew. Wu doin it still, Slaughter House doing it and the list goes on and on. Well we see who won’t be holding there niggaz down. Lol. So if I was you ill stay far away from this nigga team. lol. We see who’s real and fake. lls.
LEGGGGOOOOO.
I got u Millz. Now fuck up this nigga life, because I know who the fuck u are in that battling shit, but I don’t thing he do………..
Who is Pill?
Who is Jae Millz? (that rhymes lol)
…i like many others have not heard of this guy before. but being from NYC i have heard and seen millz dozens of times, way before he signed with the homo.
i havnt hurd of none of there music, i remember tht no no no song, nobody was feelin that shit, it got no play… lol
funny thing is, Jae never called no one’s name out directly….He spoke in general about the entire list…..
So for this dude to feel to be so upset is funny!!!! LMAO
Pill who? Seriously, no jokes….never heard of this dude
lol @ everyone asking who pill is. Honestly…who is he??? He was on the cover?
@13
“S.O 2 EVERYBODY that was on da Top 10 Cover!! but i only kno @nipseyhussle @JColeNC @jayrock @realwizkhalifa & OJ!! & So do YOU! Happy now? 4:36 PM Mar 31st via web ” – j.m.
on another note he kinda looks like stevie wonder when he´s talking on the second part of the video with the glasses on and always moving his head but like many up here i never heard of him. he shoulda have just stopped at the first part cos he said he respects people´s opinions then the second part he goes on personal, jae millz was just trying to get attention and he shouldnt have said what he said in the way he said it that was disrespectful
Yo Pill is dat dude that came with da song OK DENN, the video is goin to be out soon, but i think he trash just like jae millz, dude been in the game 100years and shit his shit ain’t hot….. DAMN
9. @santana757 Says:
Who the fuck is this nigga? Jae Millz is going to fuck this nigga up. Your life is over now. lol. Your the one that need to be putting a app in at UPS. And F.Y.I. to all u dumb ass niggaz that think Millz never put some shit out, go look at the No, No, No video. That shit been out way before that Young Money shit. That shit came out in 2003 or 2004…….. Millz keep talking your shit my nigga. And also if that nigga Millz is on Wayne dick ( No Homo ) I guess Drake is too then or Banks is 50 dick ( No Homo ) or The Clipse are on Pharrell dick ( No Homo ). Since when is it gay for a nigga to hold a nigga down in his crew? Your suppose to rep your niggaz in your crew. Wu doin it still, Slaughter House doing it and the list goes on and on. Well we see who won’t be holding there niggaz down. Lol. So if I was you ill stay far away from this nigga team. lol. We see who’s real and fake. lls.
LEGGGGOOOOO.
I got u Millz. Now fuck up this nigga life, because I know who the fuck u are in that battling shit, but I don’t thing he do………..
RE: nigga he is still ass! he is a professional demoted artist isnt this his 1,000th record label deal already? jae millz dont even need to talk either he fucking sucks nobody ever mentioned him until he signed with young money i wouldnt be surprised if young money dropped him. so i assume his cockiness is making his career worse and get off of his dick
So nobody else thinks its a little fishy that just when Lil Wayne goes to prison, Millz suddenly decides he is now gonna “speak his mind” ???
hiphop is sooo gay
Jae Millz came out with a luke warm single like 5 or 6 yrs old. Pill i dont know who buddy is. Jae Millz got arrested in NJ dude went off on twitter lmao. He even mention the officer by name who arrested him and ruined his night haha.
bring it back i said. bring it back bring it back bring it back i said…
yall dont remember that? was yall born yesterday or yall just dont listen to music? lol j/k
i guess he was supposed to be tough by himself and the old white folk walking past. that was prolly a retirement home or somethin lmao it aint even look like any 1 else was out there.
Who is Pill
i don’t even know who he is . so whoooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo are ya buddy
Jae millz is the realest in da game, he gon fuck tis nigga up, ain’t nobody fuckin wit millz,
Youtube Jae Millz vs. Murda mook
LOL at everyone who thinks Millz is gonna do something to dude and EVEN if he did it would be without retribution. Yall don’t know Millz personally and you don’t know Pill obviously. Stop acting like you know these people. Also, if you would take your mind solely off of what you are being hand fed, you would have a clue on who this Pill cat is. He is actually a very good artist that has some quality material.
come on son here we go with this fake goon stuff give me a break
anyone notice vado has more buzz from his short time with can than millz had his whole career
anyone notice vado has more buzz from his short time with cam than millz had his whole career
