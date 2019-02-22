Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

California rapper Pinch had a huge 2018. Last year, the rapper (real name Blake Sandoval and formerly known Yung Pinch, although he’s still using that name on social media and other places) released dozens of singles, earned some attention for his Lil Skies collaboration “I Know You,” embarked on his first headlining tour, and signed with Columbia Records. So far, he’s carried that 2018 energy over into 2019: He dropped another Lil Skies collab, “Nightmares,” and now he’s back with yet another new song, “Wouldn’t Be Nothing.”

It’s a hip-hop song, but Pinch isn’t a straightforward rapper: Press materials describe him as a “beach boy rapper and singer.” It would seems he occupies a space that’s not dissimilar to that of Post Malone, with his ability to meld rapping and singing on songs that both have hip-hop credibility and are catchy enough for pop radio.

There’s apparently a lot more coming from Pinch after this too, as last year, he said he has a bunch of new material waiting to be released: “I have like over three unreleased [projects]. It’s just hard cause for an artist like me, like I always stay creating new music, and more music, and it ends up becoming better music. That’s why I drop so much. Cause I can’t just let it sit there!”

Listen to “Wouldn’t Be Nothing” above.