Up-and-coming Philadelphia singer Pink Sweat$ turns love into a fight for survival in a post-apocalyptic wasteland in the imaginative, Walking Dead-inspired video for his latest single, “I Know.” Directed by David Karp and Courtney Loo and produced by Thrice Cooked Media, the romantic horror short film follows Sweat$ as he struggles to save a ragtag band of survivors from flesh-eating zombies in a wind-blasted desert with the help of his lovely leading lady.

“I Know” comes from the singer’s upcoming EP, Volume II, the eagerly anticipated follow-up to last year’s breakthrough debut. Critically acclaimed and commercially successful, the Volume 1 EP introduced the world to the unconventional singer’s simmering acoustic soul and versatile, honey-dripped falsetto with a flurry of colorful videos that showcased both his talent and his unique sense of humor.

The budding star has worked with artists as diverse as fellow Philadelphia rising star and music video genius Tierra Whack and genre-bending country band Florida Georgia Line behind the scenes, but it looks like his time to shine in his own right is swiftly approaching. He’s got sold-out shows in iconic LA and New York venues planned for next month (at The Roxy Theatre in West Hollywood and Bowery Ballroom, respectively), and boasting polished chops and presentation, likely has a full-length debut planned for the not-too-distant future. Let’s just all hope the zombies don’t get us before he’s ready to share it with the world.

In the meantime, Volume II is set for a March 29 release via Human Re Sources. Check out Volume 1 here.