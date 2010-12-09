Poppin Or Floppin: Swizz Beatz’ Grape Juice Sneaker

Swizz Beatz just unveiled what he calls the, “Grape Juice,” sneakers on his twitter today. This is one of the collaborations Swizz Beatz has with Reebok, is this something you would rock?
Swizz Beatz just unveiled what he calls the, “Grape Juice,” sneakers on his twitter today. This is one of the collaborations Swizz Beatz has with Reebok, is this something you would rock?
ya these kicks are niiiiiiiice!!!!
i’ll rock them for ball game
I am a Que and I will rock those joints all day!!
shits is type hard ..
You are kidding me right? These look like something Grimace from McDonalds commercials should be wearing. Possibly the ugliest things I have ever seen. I mean seriously, a purple shoe???
mos def poppin, wld cop these
I could tell people on this site can’t dress with the above comments
Dem Kicks R NICCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCE
I needs them know! When do they hit retail
Am I the only one who dislike them? Perhaps if they showed them in different colors I might change my opinion. But, for now I go with Floppin.
Might as well call this Purple Drank Kicks lol
ima rock em while puffin my purple haze!
poping!!!!
those are dope but callin em grape juice is just “fuckin ridiculous!”
“Nigga what the fuck is juice? I want? some grape drink baby… mmmmmm.. its purple.”
it’s definitly not show time in these. looks like something my daddy would wear nigga.
should be mainly black w/ purple and not be called fuckin grape juice
the design and shape not bad though
The grape juice. special made for black people
They kind of dope. I don’t fucks with the color, but the style of the shows, I can rock with. I’m still a NIKE person, but I like the retro look of these.
cool color but i feel as if this is a lazy design. this has been done over and over and over again. floppin
I Love these! they remind me of my purple Ewings that I had in the fourth grade! They have that throwback vibe and i’m loving it.