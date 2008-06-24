Poppin Or Floppin?

Pic via SandraRose
Damn I can’t cosign any jeans that draw attention to that area, ladies might like it but guys are thinking wtf. Matter of fact I would even look at a woman funny if she was rocking that.
floppin
those jeans r kinda gay
maybe if he was rockin it better but havin his shirt tucked in and open doesn’t help.
Any man wearing those jeans should really be SHOT
could be nice no homo….
LUDA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Why would u care about how a male look at your clothes ? It’s all for the females.
Man ya’ll dude need to stop hatin and man the fuck up. I mean what ya’ll ain’t got enough ballz to wear jeans like that. I mean the shit ain’t got nothing to do with being homo. I don’t care if it was in the back of my ass cheeks or whatever shit is raw is hell. Not only that of corse the ladies are gonna being diggin ya’ll the only place there gonna be lookin at is yo package. Which is a good look for men who into getting pussy 24/7 well for most men. But i ain’t trippin tho cuz ya’ll are gonna buy it whether ya’ll are hatin or not…And for all the you dudes above me except #4 hi hater’ need to step yo playa game up.
co sign #5 flippin’
lol @ #6!!! you dont care if its on ya ass…thats wild homo…no homo…
I’m not feeling those jeans at all but we all know about trends. If those type of jeans become popular then cats changing their mind quickly.
damn the outfit is jus all wrong….an open button up shirt with bape jeans and gucci boots i think those are…it looks like he jus tried 2 put it together to make it look cool and jus failed horribly….2 stars out of 5 jus cuz the brands lol
HE AIN’T ROCKIN IT RIGHT….
those are bape jeans for those who didnt know.
i guess his outfit just isnt working.
Those jeans are too baggy. They should be tighter
i like the jeans and i didn’t even pay attention that the bape sign was on his dick
I dont think the jeans are gay but I wouldn’t rock em.
#10..that the problem with you dudes now-a-days. Y’all are loving tight pants..wtf!!
ALOTTA DUDES WEAR THOSE THEY BAPE JEANS WELL THEY USE TO I DONT SEE EM NO MO
Nowadays? Tight jeans have been the most popular jeans for decades what are you smoking? Baggy is mostly hiphop and skate fashion and I’ve never been into hiphop fashion so for me it’s natural to wear tighter jeans.
Them shits is hella old.
You Do realize this is a hip hop website don’t you?….this is the hip hop community..so yea…NOWADAYS was correct…and that was a gay ass comment any where…why do you want another mans pants tighter?
But yea the jeans is nice, but they kinda old…I dont know why you would care or be thinkin about other niggas lookin at “that area” for…somebody call Tony Yayo so he can smack so sense into this fool Nigel
and that was a gay ass comment any where…why do you want another mans pants tighter
gay gay gay gay…Only to a homophobic hiphop fanatic like yourself was that a gay ass comment. Those jeans are baggy and I’m not feeling that. I rock them more like Lenny Kravitz or maybe he’s gay in your world too?
@Too slick
Man this is a hiphop site so nobody is going to co-sign you with the jeans comments. Those jeans are actually pretty tight from a hiphop perspective you know.
To you it’s baggy and to a lot of folks who aren’t into all this hiphop stuff those jeans are baggy I know that, but once again on this site it’s different. Folks on this site ain’t looking at it from the same perspective as you do.
watch it that shits Bape right there
maybe im just one of the group of people that’d save up mad money to buy those jeans but in my eyes if your a regular person wearin that you have “style” if your a celeb, thats a different story, he prolly has a whole bunch o bape pants and thought thats what he wanted to wear; and if thats what he wants so be it lol
naah it has nothing to do with homo.. its fresh.. its that hes not rockin it right.. and if the jean was an other color that would help too.. but the jeans are str8 theres nothing gay or ugly about its .. im just not use to seeing that type of style thats all. its unique