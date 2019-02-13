Getty Image

Pornhub has made a bit of a splash in the music world lately. Back in September, Kanye West and Lil Pump premiered their song “I Love It” during the Pornhub Awards, and now, with Valentine’s Day coming right up, they’re at it again. The website has shared a new EP, simply titled Pornhub Valentine’s Day Album, and the six-track release features new music from Tekashi 69.

Tekashi teamed up with Lil AK, aka DJ Akademiks, on the song “Lanes,” a tropical pop-influenced track. Akademiks said yesterday that the track came together when Tekashi dropped by the studio to wish Akademiks a happy birthday:

“It was my birthday, I was in the studio, 6ix9ine came by to wish me happy birthday. He said, ‘Yo, I ain’t got sh*t for you, n***a, but let’s do a song. Okay?’ Now, we did a song, of course y’all know me, we ain’t gon’ be on the song screaming ‘TR3YWAY’ or ‘shot shot shot shot shots n***a’, or anything talking about boom-boom-boom, of course not, right? So we basically made a little dance record. It’s like a 1-2 step type of pop type of dance record, and uh, he did that record for me back then. I was trying to think when I should put it out, I ain’t wanna put it out when he was about to drop a record; anyway, low and behold he gets locked up. Now I decided I’m going to release the record, and I actually called the record ‘Lanes.'”

The album also features an intro skit from Blac Chyna, and songs from Lil Xan, 24hrs and MadeinTYO, PnB Rock, and Asian Doll.

Listen to the EP above.