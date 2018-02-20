Getty Image

21 Savage and Post Malone talked about living the good life on their Billboard No. 1 single“Rockstar”, and it looks like they’ll have the chance to live out that lifestyle in real life. The two artists announced they’re heading on a nationwide tour that will start in April at Portland, Oregon’s Veterans Memorial Coliseum and conclude in June. The tour doesn’t have a name yet, but it has its headliners, so that’s good enough. 21 Savage and Post Malone will be joined on most tour dates by SOB x RBE and Paris.

The tour will cover just about every region in America, making sure that every person who streamed “Rockstar,” and purchased Issa or Beerbongs And Bentleys will have a chance to come see the artists in action. Hopefully, the Jim Morrison antics referenced on “Rockstar” will be left to a minimum.

The tour should serve as a respite from a bit of controversy that both artists have been involved in to close out 2017. Post Malone came under fire for comments he made about the dynamism of hip-hop, while 21 Savage entered hip-hop’s generational debate with a thoughtful tweeted message. That’d why adding 21 Savage to the tour is a nice gesture by Post. You can see the tour dates below.

4/26 — Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

4/27 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

4/29 — Seattle, WA @ ShoWare Center

5/01 — Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

5/02 — Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

5/04 — Sioux City, IA @ Battery Park at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City

5/08 — Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

5/09 — Simpsonville, SC @ Heritage Park Amphitheatre

5/10 — Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

5/16 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

5/18 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

5/19 — Baltimore, MD @ Preakness

5/23 — Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing

5/24 — Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

5/26 — Darien, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

5/27 — Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach

5/29 — Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

6/02 — Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

6/05 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion

6/06 — Indianapolis, IN @ Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn

6/10 — Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

6/14 — Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

6/15 — Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

6/16 — Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

6/19 — Phoenix, AZ @ Rawhide Event Center

6/21 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

6/22 — Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater at Park MGM

6/24 — San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre