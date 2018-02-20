21 Savage and Post Malone talked about living the good life on their Billboard No. 1 single“Rockstar”, and it looks like they’ll have the chance to live out that lifestyle in real life. The two artists announced they’re heading on a nationwide tour that will start in April at Portland, Oregon’s Veterans Memorial Coliseum and conclude in June. The tour doesn’t have a name yet, but it has its headliners, so that’s good enough. 21 Savage and Post Malone will be joined on most tour dates by SOB x RBE and Paris.
The tour will cover just about every region in America, making sure that every person who streamed “Rockstar,” and purchased Issa or Beerbongs And Bentleys will have a chance to come see the artists in action. Hopefully, the Jim Morrison antics referenced on “Rockstar” will be left to a minimum.
The tour should serve as a respite from a bit of controversy that both artists have been involved in to close out 2017. Post Malone came under fire for comments he made about the dynamism of hip-hop, while 21 Savage entered hip-hop’s generational debate with a thoughtful tweeted message. That’d why adding 21 Savage to the tour is a nice gesture by Post. You can see the tour dates below.
4/26 — Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
4/27 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
4/29 — Seattle, WA @ ShoWare Center
5/01 — Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
5/02 — Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
5/04 — Sioux City, IA @ Battery Park at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City
5/08 — Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
5/09 — Simpsonville, SC @ Heritage Park Amphitheatre
5/10 — Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
5/16 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
5/18 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park
5/19 — Baltimore, MD @ Preakness
5/23 — Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing
5/24 — Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center
5/26 — Darien, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
5/27 — Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach
5/29 — Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
6/02 — Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
6/05 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion
6/06 — Indianapolis, IN @ Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn
6/10 — Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
6/14 — Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
6/15 — Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
6/16 — Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater
6/19 — Phoenix, AZ @ Rawhide Event Center
6/21 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
6/22 — Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater at Park MGM
6/24 — San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Ooouuu. This show is going to be lit. I just saw tickets for this on topeventpromoter. I’m in the buildin when they hit Boston.