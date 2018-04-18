📷 @fuckingnigel A post shared by Posty (@postmalone) on Mar 12, 2018 at 8:40pm PDT

Last week, during the Nashville stop of Post Malone’s Bud Light Dive Bar Tour, Post’s guitarist Andrew Watt told Uproxx to expect the unexpected with his sophomore album Beerbongs And Bentleys. “Post is a hip-hop artist. He loves hip-hop. But he also has a deeper side,” he said. “The album is so eclectic. The guests on this album are insane. Everything from hip-hop to alternative to the acoustic records and slower stuff.”

Watts wasn’t kidding, as far as the guests are concerned, anyway. Last night Post Malone made Beerbongs And Bentleys available for pre-order to reveal the full tracklist. Featured artists include Nicki Minaj (“Ball For Me”) and Swae Lee (“Spoil My Night”), as well as G-Eazy and YG on the same track (“Same Bitches”). Beerbongs And Bentleys already includes two blockbuster collaborations: “rockstar” featuring 21 Savage and “Psycho” with Ty Dolla $ign.

Post Malone doesn’t like being called a rapper. He has disparaged hip-hop in the past, complaining that no one in the genre was talking about “real shit.” Yet, just as the “White Iverson” rapper did in his 2016 debut Stoney with Quavo and 2 Chainz, he has managed with Beerbongs And Bentleys to connect with some of today’s biggest rap stars. It will be interesting to see exactly how Post works with these new-to-him collaborators in possibly transcending that very genre.

See the complete tracklist for Beerbongs And Bentleys below.

1. “Paranoid”

2. “Spoil My Night” (Feat. Swae Lee)

3. “Rich And Sad”

4. “Zack And Codeine”

5. “Taking Shots”

6. “Rockstar” (Feat. 21 Savage)

7. “Over Now”

8. “Psycho” (Feat. Ty Dolla $ign)

9. “Better Now”

10. “Ball For Me” (Feat. Nicki Minaj)

11. “Otherside”

12. “Stay”

13. “Blame It On Me”

14. “Same Bitches” (Feat. G-Eazy and YG)

15. “Jonestown (Interlude)”

16. “92 Explorer”

17. “Candy Paint”

18. “Sugar Wraith”

Read our review of Post Malone’s Nashville stop for Bud Light’s Dive Bar Tour here.

Beerbongs And Bentleys is out 4/29 via Republic Records. Pre-order it here.