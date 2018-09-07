Post Malone: ‘God Must Hate Me’ After Being Involved In A Hollywood Auto Wreck

Hip-Hop Editor
09.07.18

Getty Image

Whether or not you believe in a higher power, you have to admit that Post Malone‘s got plenty of reasons to wonder if someone’s out to get him lately. Just two weeks ago, he was involved in a scary situation when mechanical equipment failed on his flight, and just last night, escaped unscathed from a car crash in West Hollywood. He’s been either extremely lucky or extremely unlucky, but as they say in show biz, “The show must go on.”

According to TMZ, the “Better Now” rapper was riding passenger in his Rolls-Royce around three in the morning when a Kia collided with the front end of his car, spinning it around. According to TMZ’s sources, no drugs or alcohol were involved and Post felt decent enough to hit a house party nearby with Trippie Redd, whose debut album, Life’s A Trip, recently bowed at No. 4 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart its first week.

Post took to Twitter to share his feelings about the ordeal, much as he did after his private plane made an emergency landing after blowing two tires last month. This time around, he seemed to take it all in stride, joking, “God must hate me lol.” It’s either that, or he’s been touched by an angel.

