Getty Image

Rap superstar Post Malone is currently in a precarious spot, aboard a private jet about to make an emergency landing. According to reports from TMZ and the Associated Press, Post’s plane blew both of its tires shortly after takeoff on its way to the UK.

The Gulfstream IV jet took off from Teterboro Airport in New Jersey and according to the pilot speaking to the ground crew currently has 16 people aboard. The pilot apparently attempted to circle back around for an emergency landing, but was advised to continue to Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Westfield, Massachusetts in an effort to burn off excess fuel.

This scary situation comes less than a day after Post’s fiery, set-ending performance with Aerosmith that closed out the MTV VMA’s. The rap/rock star kicked off his time by performing his own song “Rockstar,” which earned him the VMA for Song Of The Year along with 21 Savage underneath Radio City Music Hall, before elevating up to the main stage and ripping first into “Dream On,” and the “Toys in The Attic” with the Boston rock legends.

We will update this post as soon as more information about the status of the plane and the occupants becomes available.