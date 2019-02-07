Getty Image

While the majority of rappers rave about the accessibility of popular shooter Fortnite (and Pokemon), it looks like Post Malone is willing to stand alone in his hatred of the trendy video game. XXL recently posted a feature detailing rap’s relationship to the game, from Drake and Travis Scott’s early adoption to Trippie Redd and 03 Greedo’s songs inspired by it, which highlighted how Post Malone was one rapper stood out on the list for openly declaring his dislike.

When Drake joined a live stream of a match last year, it broke records and opened a dialogue about the future of hip-hop in gaming, as well as a deluge of artists who were quick to point out their own adoration for the game which included Lil Yachty, Murda Beatz, and Ski Mask The Slump God. However, in a tweet from March 2018, Post Malone surprisingly eschewed the stereotypically popular pastime for stoners such as himself, writing, “I hate Fortnite.”

i hate fortnite but this is awesome — Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) March 29, 2018

Of course, since XXL posted the feature, 2 Milly, Blocboy JB, and even Carlton from The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air, Alfonso Ribiero, have all sued Epic Games, Fornite‘s creator, for using dances they originated in the game without offering them any royalties. Of course, that hasn’t stopped the game from growing in popularity, nor has an ongoing customer service problem that resulted in some bad publicity recently. It seems Post Malone will have to stick with other games to keep him occupied in his free time.