Getty Image

Last week, the Recording Academy revealed the first set of artists who will be performing at this year’s Grammys, and it’s a solid roster: Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Dan + Shay, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monáe, and Kacey Musgraves. Now, the Academy has added some more performers to the list with their announcement this morning, and the additions include Miley Cyrus, Brandi Carlile, H.E.R., and the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Most interesting is the fact that Anthony Kiedis and company will actually be performing with Post Malone.

That might seem like an odd pairing, but actually, it’s not entirely without precedent. At the MTV 2018 Video Music Awards in August, he was joined on stage by Aerosmith and they performed “Dream On” and “Toys In The Attic” together, so Post has experience collaborating with rock bands. He is also set to again perform with Aerosmith during the upcoming Super Bowl music festival from Bud Light and On Location Experiences. It’s also worth noting that Post’s Beerbongs And Bentleys album featured a song called “Otherside,” which is possibly a reference to the classic Red Hot Chili Peppers track of the same name.

Malone is in contention for four Grammys this year: Album Of The Year, Record Of The Year, Pop Solo Performance, and Rap/Sung Performance. Revisit the full list of 2019 Grammy nominees here.

