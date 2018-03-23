Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

While most rappers whip foreign autos in their music videos, Post Malone isn’t most rappers — as he’s made abundantly clear with his past comments on hip-hop. However, he does have a typical rapper’s penchant for oneupmanship, so he takes his video game to the next level in the James Derina-directed clip for “Psycho” with Ty Dolla Sign and pushes an actual tank instead.

And while many rappers love to flex their gun collections — you know, choppas on deck — Post can’t help but try to outdo his peers for sheer menace, instead wielding a flamethrower in the vaguely post-apocalyptic video. However, don’t worry about the message it may send, since he’s not threatening lyrical rivals as he does on the hook (“keep that Tony Romo for crimes and them bozos”), but using it to blast a werewolf instead. Yes, a werewolf. Nobody can say Post isn’t having the time of his life with this rap stuff, even if he doesn’t think he’s really a rapper.

“Psycho” comes from Post’s upcoming album, Beerbongs And Bentleys, which he says is due sometime this year. Given the success of previous single “Rockstar” with 21 Savage, it seems the iron is about as hot as it gets, so he shouldn’t wait too long to get that out.