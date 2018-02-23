Getty Image

First, Post Malone told us he was a “Rockstar,” now he’s in “Psycho” mode with Ty Dolla Sign. The new track is the latest from Post, as he prepares for a national tour while putting on the final touches on his Beerbongs And Bentleys. Given that the unnamed tour with 21 Savage starts in April, it’s a safe bet we should have the album that his fans are long-awaiting. In the meantime, they can enjoy “Psycho,” the veritable duet between the genre-bending vocalists.

Not only did Post appear on the track, he produced it along with Louis Bell. He received some flack for his views on hip-hop, but it appears he’s taken the criticism in stride and decided to do the most impressive thing he could sonically: show hip-hop’s – specifically trap’s – capability to pull from other genres. The song relies on an acoustic guitar that fades into typically-dark soundscape ripe for Post and Ty to harmonize. “Can’t really trust nobody with all this jewelry on,” Post sings over the thumping 808 play.

Ty steps up next to croon to the object of affection, letting her know “you should see the world.” That’s exactly what Post Malone and Savage will be doing soon enough. You can listen to “Psycho” below.