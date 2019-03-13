Post Malone Responded To Yelawolf’s ‘Bloody Sunday’ Diss With An Old-School Insult

03.13.19 2 hours ago

A couple days ago, Yelawolf started off the week by dropping a new diss track, “Bloody Sunday,” with barbs aimed at G-Eazy and Post Malone. He said about Malone on the track:

“Who else? I would diss Post Malone but he don’t even rap
F*ck it, f*ck Post Malone, just because
Let’s see if he answers back
All that chain stitching from chill bill
And the cowboy boots and hats
Damn Posty, why can’t we be friends?
Our clothes already match
Poser, biter, appropriation thief
Give a f*ck how many records you sold
Every fan you made is a leaf off of my tree
Boy you’re my seed, another mullet in the gang
With the teeth I see
I just picked a bone with Post Malone.”

Now, Malone has offered a response, not via diss track, but via tweet. Malone took to Twitter and lobbed an old-school insult at Yelawolf by calling him a nerd, writing, “also Yelawolf is a nerd, and this tweet is the only support I will offer his album :)also @Yelawolf please show me all your chill bill shit please! Last I heard you was talking about how you wanted your shit like mine, I have a couple lenders, don’t worry! hmu dad :).”

Yelawolf has yet to respond, presumably because he’s still trying to come up with a jab more piercing than being called a nerd.

