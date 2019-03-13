Getty Image

A couple days ago, Yelawolf started off the week by dropping a new diss track, “Bloody Sunday,” with barbs aimed at G-Eazy and Post Malone. He said about Malone on the track:

“Who else? I would diss Post Malone but he don’t even rap

F*ck it, f*ck Post Malone, just because

Let’s see if he answers back

All that chain stitching from chill bill

And the cowboy boots and hats

Damn Posty, why can’t we be friends?

Our clothes already match

Poser, biter, appropriation thief

Give a f*ck how many records you sold

Every fan you made is a leaf off of my tree

Boy you’re my seed, another mullet in the gang

With the teeth I see

I just picked a bone with Post Malone.”

Now, Malone has offered a response, not via diss track, but via tweet. Malone took to Twitter and lobbed an old-school insult at Yelawolf by calling him a nerd, writing, “also Yelawolf is a nerd, and this tweet is the only support I will offer his album :)also @Yelawolf please show me all your chill bill shit please! Last I heard you was talking about how you wanted your shit like mine, I have a couple lenders, don’t worry! hmu dad :).”

also Yelawolf is a nerd, and this tweet is the only support I will offer his album :)also @Yelawolf please show me all your chill bill shit please! Last I heard you was talking about how you wanted your shit like mine, I have a couple lenders, don’t worry! hmu dad :) — Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) March 13, 2019

Yelawolf has yet to respond, presumably because he’s still trying to come up with a jab more piercing than being called a nerd.