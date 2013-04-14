Preview: Daft Punk ft. Pharrell – Get Lucky

During Saturday Night Live this commercial for Daft Punk’s, “Random Access Memories,” aired. The commercial gives a preview of a song with Pharrell called, “Get Lucky.” “Random Access Memories,” drops May 21st.
Can’t wait!
I’m so excited i might cry! daft punk rules!
Really enjoying The Collaborators series leading up to RAM. This week’s with Nile Rodgers was very interesting…[smarturl.it]. Stoked for the album!
Can’t wait!
I’m so excited i might cry! daft punk rules!
Really enjoying The Collaborators series leading up to RAM. This week’s with Nile Rodgers was very interesting…[smarturl.it]. Stoked for the album!