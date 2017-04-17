Newly Released Documents Show How Prince Used Different Aliases And Go-Betweens To Obtain Prescription Opioids

#Prince
Senior Music Writer
04.17.17

Getty Image

It’s been almost a year since Prince was found dead inside of his Paisley Park home and recording studio and details are still emerging about how it all went down. Today, newly released documents revealed just how Prince managed to obtain the kind of drugs that ended his life. Apparently, Prince used a number of different names like, Peter Bravestrong, and go-betweens like his longtime friend and bodyguard Kirk Franklin to get his hands on a range of different prescription opioids like Oxycontin and Fentanyl that caused his overdose.

According to the newly released search warrants, first responders discovered over 100 different pills stashed away in envelopes and ziplock bags at Prince’s Minnesota residence. Prince’s primary physician, Dr. Michael Schulenberg admitted to police that he prescribed oxycodone for Prince the just six days before his death, “but put the prescription in Kirk Johnson’s name for Prince’s privacy.” That particular prescription came in the wake of the emergency landing in Illinois after a concert in Atlanta during which Prince was revived by two different anti-opioid injections.

According to an anonymous source who spoke to the Associated Press, investigators haven’t interviewed either Johnson or Schulenberg since the hours immediately after Prince died. The investigation is still ongoing.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Prince
TAGSprince

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 10 mins ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP