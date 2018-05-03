Princess Nokia is known for her creative music videos almost as much as she’s celebrated for her sonic shapeshifting — and soup-tossing skills. Her and frequent collaborator Milah Libin are a potent tag-team, while her latest video, “For The Night,” continues in the tradition of engaging visuals. The blue-hued video is another offering from her A Girl Cried Red mixtape, a project in which the rising rapper explores the emo artistic aesthetic. The steamy video for “For The Night” isn’t exactly traditional emo, but the New York-born artist consistently makes it a point to defy convention.
The 3-minute clip showcases her enjoying some time alone in a pool. There are scenes of her swimming, frolicking in bed, and simply staring at the camera. She’s then sitting on a couch, clad in an outfit surely inspired by her New York roots. All the while, she’s confidently exuding what she’s referred to as “divine feminine energy.” Spliced between her intimate moments are scenes of her rocking packed crowds like she’s set to do this weekend in NYC.
Those looking to learn more about her Nuyorican roots and the inspiration behind A Girl Cried Red can take a listen to her bi-weekly Beats 1 Radio show entitled Voices In My Head. Her latest episode was “BORICUA POWER,” a discussion about her identity as an Afro Puertoricena Mujer (woman).
Today on the last episode of “THE VOICES IN MY HEAD” season 1, I bring my listeners into the world SPANISH HARLEM 1998 where I spent my childhood discovering dembow, freestyle, salsa, house music, and the African Diaspora of my country Puerto Rico. BORICUA POWER is a very special show. It covers so many important facets to Nuyorican Culture and my identity as an Afro Puertoricena Mujer (Women). Tune in now LIVE ON APPLE MUSIC RADIO . Thank you @beats1official for renewing season 2 and allowing me to bring my voice and stories to Radio on a international level 🖤 ________________________________________________________ Aguanile – Héctor Lavoe I Like To Move It – Reel 2 Real Show Me Love – Robin S. C + C Music Factory Feat. El General – Robi-Rob's Boriqua Anthem Oye Como Va – Tito Puente Yay Boy – Africando Rebelión – Joe Arroyo Puerto Rico (Original Mix 1994) – Frankie Cutlass 100% – Big Punisher Feat. Tony Sunshine Pochi y Su Cocoband – Salsa Con Coco Brujeria – El Gran Combo Love & Happiness (Yemaya y Ochùn) [feat. India] [Conga Drums] – River Ocean I Like It Like That – Pete Rodriguez Puerto Rico Todos Quieren Fumar – Grupo Nizze (Playero 38) Yamilette – Daddy Yankee (Playero 37 The Original) Donde Mi No Vengas – Daddy Yankee – (Playero 37 The Original) Ivy Queen – Te He Querido,Te He Llorado Lo Que Pasó, Pasó – Daddy Yankee If You Had My Love – Jennifer Lopez Herida – Brenda K. Starr Maria – TKA Louder Than Love – TKA Tell It to My Heart – Taylor Dayne Like a Child – Noel In A Dream – Rockell Take Me In Your Arms – Lil' Suzy Groove Is In The Heart – Deee-Lite Voodoo Ray – A Guy Called Gerald Silent Morning – Noel Boom Boom Boom – The Outhere Brothers We like to Party! (The Vengabus) – Vengaboys Move Your Body – Eiffel 65 Better Off Alone – Alice Deejay Push The Feeling On – Nightcrawlers Supermodel (You Better Work) – RuPaul Finally CeCe Peniston Milkshake – Kelis El Sonido – The Body Shakers Tumba la Casa – Sancocho El Trago (The Drink) – 2 In a Room My All – Mariah Carey Un-Break My Heart – Toni Braxton Vivir Mi Vida – Marc Anthony
