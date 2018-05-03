Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Princess Nokia is known for her creative music videos almost as much as she’s celebrated for her sonic shapeshifting — and soup-tossing skills. Her and frequent collaborator Milah Libin are a potent tag-team, while her latest video, “For The Night,” continues in the tradition of engaging visuals. The blue-hued video is another offering from her A Girl Cried Red mixtape, a project in which the rising rapper explores the emo artistic aesthetic. The steamy video for “For The Night” isn’t exactly traditional emo, but the New York-born artist consistently makes it a point to defy convention.

The 3-minute clip showcases her enjoying some time alone in a pool. There are scenes of her swimming, frolicking in bed, and simply staring at the camera. She’s then sitting on a couch, clad in an outfit surely inspired by her New York roots. All the while, she’s confidently exuding what she’s referred to as “divine feminine energy.” Spliced between her intimate moments are scenes of her rocking packed crowds like she’s set to do this weekend in NYC.

Those looking to learn more about her Nuyorican roots and the inspiration behind A Girl Cried Red can take a listen to her bi-weekly Beats 1 Radio show entitled Voices In My Head. Her latest episode was “BORICUA POWER,” a discussion about her identity as an Afro Puertoricena Mujer (woman).