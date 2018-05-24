Getty Image

Ever since Kanye West began his campaign to transform his and Donald Trump’s online perceptions — Trump’s on purpose, his inadvertently — fans have wondered one thing: Will the music be good enough to make us forgive his latest transgressions? The answer may still be somewhat out of reach, but we’ve received our first inklings of what it could be, courtesy of fans at Pusha T’s album listening who have posted the first clips of West’s heavily-anticipated verse from Pusha’s upcoming album, Daytona.

KANYE FEATURE ON PUSHA T’S UPCOMING ALBUM, ‘DAYTONA’. Ye’s verse goes HARD 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/E4g3XWsTe9 — Kanye West Rhymes (@KanyeWestRhymes) May 24, 2018

Daytona, of course, is the new title of the project after being renamed from King Push only days ahead of its release. According to Pusha himself, the reason for all the last-minute changes is the album and its presentation being solidified in real time. As Kanye West promised a release on May 25, it appears GOOD Music is willing to go to tremendous lengths to ensure that Push and ‘Ye deliver.

As for the clip itself, it finds Kanye in the same defiant mode from hits like “Power” and “Can’t Tell Me Nothin’,” directly engaging some of the criticisms he’s received in recent weeks. “You say ‘He been out of touch, he cannot relate,'” he barks, clearly nearing his boiling point. “You gotta watch who you callin’ crazy,” he warns later in the verse. It’s a decent point, but will it be enough to win over fans disappointed by his political grandstanding?

We’ll have to wait another two days to find out, as Daytona is scheduled for release Friday, May 25 via GOOD Music and Def Jam Recordings.