Getty Image

Two weeks ago, it was annouced that Pusha T’s Daytona will be nominated for the 2019 Grammy for Best Rap Album. It was the 41-year-old’s fourth Grammy nomination and first for Best Rap Album. Other nominees in the category include, Cardi B’s Invasion Of Privacy, Travis Scott’s Astroworld, Mac Miller’s Swimming, and Nipsey Hussle’s Victory Lap. Noticeably absent from the list of nominees is Scorpion, one of the biggest rap records of the year from arguably the biggest rapper in the world right now — Drake

When he was asked about the Recording Academy’s apparent snubbing of his 32-year-old, Canadian pop star nemesis. Pusha didn’t seem very surprised. In a recent conversation with the Associated Press, the Virginia native spoke about his feud with Drake this past year and why he thinks their work shouldn’t be considered in the same category in the first place.

“No. I wasn’t surprised,” he said. “I think everybody needs to stay in their respective category. I don’t think me and him are in the same category.”

In 2017, Drake famously told, British DJ and radio host DJ Semtex that he couldn’t “figure out why” the Recording Academy had nominated him in the rap category. “I’m apparently a ‘rapper’ even though ‘Hotline Bling’ is not a rap song. The only category that they can manage to fit me in is a ‘rap’ category, maybe because I’ve rapped in the past, or because I’m Black.”

For his part, Pusha partially credits the Recording Academy’s newly-instated nomination review committee for the recognition he’s now receiving, “Maybe not never in my life had I ever thought about getting a Grammy, but I remember hearing about it and saying, ‘Damn, man, that’s pretty dope. I can’t wait to see how that turns out,’” he said. “I was really impressed with the effort of the Grammy committee and how they were trying to change the way of doing things. Now when I look at the nominees, man, we got a tough category, and all of those albums are albums that I rock with.”

Guess we’ll just have to wait until February to see who takes home the prize.