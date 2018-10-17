Pusha T Says That Info About Drake’s Son Came From Producer Noah ’40’ Shebib

10.17.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The feud between Drake and Pusha T reached its apex some time ago now, but in recent days, the two have been talking about it. Drake brought the beef up on an episode of LeBron James’ HBO show The Shop, and now Pusha T has discussed it on a new episode of Joe Budden’s podcast. In the episode, he shares some interesting information: While there have been multiple theories regarding how Pusha learned about the existence of Drake’s son, Pusha says that the information actually came from Drake’s longtime producer Noah “40” Shebib, albeit indirectly.

Pusha says that the information leaked through a woman that Shebib had been talking to:

“The information came from 40. It didn’t come from Kanye, at all. 40 is sleeping with a woman, who begins to… he talks to her daily, five, six hours a day […] and ultimately speaks about how he’s disgruntled about certain things, notoriety and things involving Drake and his career, and so on and so forth. With that also came the fact that Drake has a child. With that also came the trip that everybody took to go see the child, and bring him gifts, and all this information. She divulged this information. That’s where it came from.”

Watch the clip of Pusha talking about Shebib above, and listen to the full episode here.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Pusha T#Drake
TAGSDrakeNoah "40" ShebibNoah Shebibpusha t

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.16.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.15.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.15.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kurt Vile, St. Vincent, And Quavo

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kurt Vile, St. Vincent, And Quavo

10.12.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.09.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.08.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP