It seems Pusha T just can’t keep himself from needling Drake, even after his Canadian rival waved the white flag after some prompting from Houston OG, J. Prince. After taking a subtle, slightly obtuse jab at Drake in the aftermath of a recent UFC bout, he’s gone all in with a huge haymaker during his Camp Flog Gnaw set, screen a giant sign reading “F*ck Drake” behind him as he rapped songs from his recent album, Daytona.

Of course, Drake played his own part in fanning the flames of their war of words. When he heard that Pusha T had a few bars for him on the aforementioned collaborative album with Kanye West, Drake lost his cool and responded with the incisive diss track, “Duppy Freestyle.” However, it appeared that Pusha had outplayed his longtime opponent, forcing him to show his hand and giving Push all the incentive he needed to unleash the ultra-petty “The Story Of Adidon,” wherein he revealed his insider information regarding Drake’s secret son, jibing him with burns about being a deadbeat dad and glibly smirking, “Let that boy come home.”

Drake later told LeBron James that he had a destructive return shot written and ready to chamber when J. Prince put a stop to the fight, saying he didn’t want his protege getting involved in dirty politics. Instead, Drake refocused that energy into the meme-fodder, mega-viral hit “In My Feelings” from his own album, Scorpion, which outsold Daytona by … well, a lot. Like, quintuple the units. As much as rap fans might harp on respect, legacy, love of the game, or what have you, it looks like Pusha still wants at least a little of that attention for himself. He certainly found a way to get it. Now, the only question remaining is “will Drake respond?” We’ll see.

Update: Now with video.

Pusha T had the entire #CampFlogGnaw crowd screaming “Fuck Drake” 😭😩 pic.twitter.com/hzR4gBGb2d — UPROXX (@UPROXX) November 11, 2018

Update: Pusha T claims that he was not responsible for the screen reading “F*ck Drake” during his set. He blames a technician for changing the screen, calling him “corny” in a tweet just moments after leaving the stage.