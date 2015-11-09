Pusha T Is Now The President Of G.O.O.D. Music

A big congratulations are in order. Just got word that you will be the president of G.O.O.D. Music. How was the offer presented you?

Actually, I was flying home and I had just got into my car at the airport. ‘Ye had called me and he was like, “Tell me something. What do you think about being the president of G.O.O.D. Music?” And I was like, “Well, what are the things that you’re looking for?” And he was basically just like, to manicure the label, make it profitable and be very business-oriented about it going forward in a manicured type of way.

