Marvel and Sony’s Venom movie hits theaters tomorrow, October 5, along with its soundtrack, featuring Eminem and Black Panther composer Ludwig Goransson. While Eminem’s “Knock Knock (Let The Devil In)” wound up on his own Kamikaze, the latest track to land on the internet is an exclusive featuring Pusha T titled “No Problem.”

It’s a relatively straightforward soundtrack single featuring a hard-driving, synthesizer-packed beat and Pusha’s trademark cocky vocals as he boasts “I be the realest one alive, you don’t want no problem.” The lyrics speak of monsters and being haunted, perfectly reflecting the eerie subject matter of the film itself, wherein an alien shares body space with a reporter and takes control of him to fight off corporate goons — and eat various parts of them.

In a case of art imitating life, Pusha certainly proved he’s not one to generate problems with this summer, when he went all surgical on his lyrical foe Drake, revealing the Toronto rapper’s secret life and escalating their feud to the point Drake’s mentor had to step in to stop the fight. Before that, Pusha’s Daytona became his most successful solo release behind the buzz of Kanye West’s production, leading the charge on GOOD Music’s so-called “Wyoming project.”

Check out “No Problem” below. The Venom soundtrack is due October 5.