After Pusha T canceled a number of dates on his current Daytona Tour to promote his recent, seven-song album with Kanye West, the Virginian rapper has announced the rescheduled dates via Instagram. The new shows include a performance in Chicago at the inaugural Red Bull Music Festival Chicago (not to be confused with 30 Days In Chicago, the month-long events initiative that took place in 2017), along with dates in Cleveland, D.C., Denver, New York, Philadelphia, and Toronto (home of his erstwhile rival, Drake).

While the original tour was set to feature GOOD Music’s new recruits Sheck Wes and Valee, Pusha’s new run includes special guests Phony Ppl, the Brooklyn-based hip-hop band that began making waves a few years ago with a series of independent albums that hit Billboard‘s Heatseekers chart and performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with Fetty Wap during the height of “Trap Queen” hysteria.

Pusha T, meanwhile, garnered renewed attention when Kanye West announced that he’d produced the former Clipse member’s latest album in its entirety — and included a poison pill for Drake on the project’s closer, “Infrared.” Drake bit the bait, responding with “Duppy Freestyle,” which allowed Pusha to counterpunch with the acidic “The Story Of Adidon” and its surprise reveal of Drake’s secret son. After that, Houston impresario J. Prince stepped in, sending both rappers back to their respective corners. Meanwhile, Daytona turned out to be Pusha’s first No. 1 album.

Daytona is out now via GOOD Music and Def Jam Recordings. Get it here.