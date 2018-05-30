Pusha T Says He Has More Scathing Content On The Way After ‘The Story Of Adidon’

#Pusha T #Drake
Hip-Hop Editor
05.30.18

Pusha T and Drake’s beef escalated in a big way last night, with Pusha releasing his scathing return-fire diss track, “The Story Of Adidon,” on Funkmaster Flex’s show to general uproar concerning the controversial and salacious content of his vitriolic rhymes. It’s no surprise, then, that the first question he was asked upon calling into Power 105.1’s Breakfast Club radio show was “Do you feel bad?”

Of course, Pusha has cold-heartedly claimed to be an unrepentant veteran of the drug game, so if he could sell life-ruining product to people’s mothers face-to-face, there’s even less surprise in his understated answer: “No. Why should I?”

He went on to explain the provenance of the photo he used to front the release of “Adidon,” elaborating that the photo came from an old shoot with photographer David Leyes, who claimed that the shoot was Drake’s idea. While the concept of the shoot itself was conveniently unexplained, Pusha questioned Drake’s intent and threw further darts regarding the rumored child his rival is supposedly keeping secret in France. “I don’t even hang with my friends who have child support issues,” he joked, before hinting that he might have more revelations in the future. “I’m not censoring myself. There’s more content if it’s needed.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Pusha T#Drake
TAGSCharlamagne Tha GodDrakepusha tTHE BREAKFAST CLUB

Listen To This

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.29.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.29.18 1 day ago
The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

05.25.18 5 days ago 3 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chvrches, Pusha T, And Shawn Mendes

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chvrches, Pusha T, And Shawn Mendes

05.25.18 5 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

05.23.18 1 week ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

05.18.18 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP