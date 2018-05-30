Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Pusha T and Drake’s beef escalated in a big way last night, with Pusha releasing his scathing return-fire diss track, “The Story Of Adidon,” on Funkmaster Flex’s show to general uproar concerning the controversial and salacious content of his vitriolic rhymes. It’s no surprise, then, that the first question he was asked upon calling into Power 105.1’s Breakfast Club radio show was “Do you feel bad?”

Of course, Pusha has cold-heartedly claimed to be an unrepentant veteran of the drug game, so if he could sell life-ruining product to people’s mothers face-to-face, there’s even less surprise in his understated answer: “No. Why should I?”

He went on to explain the provenance of the photo he used to front the release of “Adidon,” elaborating that the photo came from an old shoot with photographer David Leyes, who claimed that the shoot was Drake’s idea. While the concept of the shoot itself was conveniently unexplained, Pusha questioned Drake’s intent and threw further darts regarding the rumored child his rival is supposedly keeping secret in France. “I don’t even hang with my friends who have child support issues,” he joked, before hinting that he might have more revelations in the future. “I’m not censoring myself. There’s more content if it’s needed.”