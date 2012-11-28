Pusha T Takes Shots At Lil Wayne On An Upcoming Track

With your baby mama fucking every rapper in the business
Niggas saying you was better when the drugs was in your system
Now your crack swag gone ever since u came from prison
Got you tweeting all stupid, is you skatin’, is you dissin’
Found out your ghost leased and your phantom just rented
Won’t leave it in your name like Pac when he went missing
Makaveli lives on so I’m riding on you bitches
– Pusha T via Dajaz
These are lyrics from Pusha T’s verse on an upcoming Ludacris track called, “Tell Me What They Mad For.” Check out for the track to leak soon.
I’m from Norfolk, Va & this shit annoys the fuck outta me. I swear Pusha is more worried about Wayne’s career than his own. Stop dickriding. He dissed him back in the day for copying his Bape style & retracted then he did that shit with Dream. He has more Wayne diss records than actually records on the radio.
+1000000, I’m with you bruh, I from the Beach and this shit is gettin wack. First this isn’t the early 90’s I appreciate those days a lot but Pac changed everything in the mid 90’s no more subliminals, either you call a nigga out or don’t say shit. Pusha is nice but he is lookin like a damn bitch, either go at the nigga or shut the fuck up and make records. VA doesn’t appreciate this shit Pusha, man up nigga.
why the fuck did you have to mention where you where from? nobody gives a shit
I think its wack and petty for Pusha T to take shots at Wayne during his way out of the music industry. Now when wayne was poppin, We didn’t hear anything from Pusha
Haha yeah sure Wayne is “quitting” rap, like how everyone before him has like Jay-z? GTFOH.
Can’t wait for this song, hope Push wont go back on his rhymes tho like he has before. I mean the way he has been dissing this corny wannabe skater it feels like he should admit he has beef.
@shawnlenin..actually u did hear from pusha t dissin wayne back in the day for stealing his ablibs n everything…u gotta know ur rap music 2 know that…but he good without all that i guess he just got alot he wanna say and tryin 2 get mo serious with the beef sometimes its like that
i like pusha but he a hoe for this…when wayne called him out for his subliminal disses he claimed he has no problem and wasnt directed to wayne but yet still sending shots??…smh
i fucks wit pusha, and we all think wayne been fell off. but seriously pusha is this all your good at, u on some 50cent shit right now constantly on this wayne bandwagon all the time. my nigga pusha can spit, he is nice on the mic, has great beat selection, has good music 4real. so why do u NEED this ymcmb beef? i dont get it
please take a page out of your label mates and just survive off of GOOD MUSIC alone. kanye, big sean, common, 2chainz, they are beasting out here in this rap world and its not because of beefs, hell kanye 2chainz and big sean seem to shy away from the beef and they are huge artist right now.
u can have beef and be a good artist, or show your skills and be a great artist. pusha has the skills, he just obsessed wit wayne and drake for some reason
why iz dis wack ass nicca so obessed wit Weezy?? Weezy will kill yo career bruh…nicca like a female
Exodus was enough. Now Pusha needs to focus on his own business.
I don’t believe anything Wayne has is rented leased. Even if they are its not really exposing because he can easily just buy them to own. Cool diss otherwise i guess.
Shoutout to Pusha T real lyrical raps and authentic hiphop, we’re tired of wayne spittin those bullshit ryhmes, thats why he should retire!
The fact remains ..
Wayne’s a liar, he’s been rapping since 14yr old.. How in the hell has he sold dope like he claim in his raps? “Mr. Me To” The jail situations was a PR front, he’s getting rape”d over there at the label and pusha just shinning light on it. Big up to him for taking the chance all the fake ass niqqA in the rap game ain’t willing to take. And bar for bar, HE DON’T WANT IT WIT PUSHA.. period!
Most of u niggaz sound stupid… He not saying Wayne name on none of the flows.. Nor is he saying Drake’s name. He’s just calling it like it is, FAKE IS FAKE.. There was no Bloods and Crips in New Oreleans b4 wayne start claming it. Listen to the hot boys albums.. Even Wayne albums up until tha carter you heard sets (holly groove.. Up town.. Magnolia..V.L) now its blood huh? Ppl get killed behind that shit, who are you to come from nowhere and start throwing their set up? He wasn’t a Blood until The Game said it was ok lmao.. What part of the game is that?
They should’ve never gave u niggaz money!!!!!!!
@lordwilling nigga u sound stupid…so sending subliminals is real?..pusha either needs to get over his crush on wayne so he can finally drop a solo album or say his name so it can actually become a rap battle so he can let his feelings out tired of these fake ass disses
pusha a monster. he REALLY REALLY needs to wayne alone now. everyone knows wayne cannot compete lyrically. the disses are beyong pathetic now. mind you, this track could be from several months ago, but push needs to leave this alone…….COMPLETELY.
Dope.. And true. Waynes trash.
DAMNNNNN LOOOK LIKE HE WENT IN LETS SEE IF THE FLOW CAN MATCH THE LYRICS
wayne aint gone respond i mean y dis nigga a bitch nd wayne got his boss ta make his beats so fuc all da wayne haters yal wastin yal time 4real
Dude need to focus on his own career and stop dissing this man. Whether ppl like it or not Wayne might go down in music as a legend clearly not for his efforts following the Carter 3 but anything before then. And I don’t think Pusha can have a money discussion with Wayne besides this hear say of “Birdman f’n him over” Wayne makes millions each year…millions more than Pusha. So the Phantom being leased or rented who gaf? Im sure if he rented or leased it’s not because he had to.
pusha t is wack and never get the wayne or drake succeess
He won’t get that success because he ain’t sighing another fucked up,deal like he did with Star trak.
N As long as he stick with GOOD music he won’t lose. YE is loyal . N Wayne have said his name, interviews and on the song GOULASH. All you fake ass nigga n here consigning the fakest/ghost writter having motha fucka in the game . N can’t respect the 1 nigga bold enough to stand up against em? even if he going up against the biggest industry whore.. How can not respect that ? He can’t be looking for the publicity, cause he not saying his names, I’m sure it’s not helping him in the industry, cuz Pusha still hasn’t had sold single yet.. He just shedding light on the fake nigga that you niggaz choosing to dick ride. Also pay attention to consistency, very few has it.
Nigel if u eva bump into pusha T please let him know..no more wayne disses smdh..
whoever is on wayne side here needs to get up off their knees
PUSH!!!! I fucks wit him get em dog!