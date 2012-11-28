Pusha T Takes Shots At Lil Wayne On An Upcoming Track

With your baby mama fucking every rapper in the business

Niggas saying you was better when the drugs was in your system

Now your crack swag gone ever since u came from prison

Got you tweeting all stupid, is you skatin’, is you dissin’

Found out your ghost leased and your phantom just rented

Won’t leave it in your name like Pac when he went missing

Makaveli lives on so I’m riding on you bitches

– Pusha T via Dajaz