Pusha T Takes Shots At Lil Wayne On An Upcoming Track

11.28.12 5 years ago 26 Comments

With your baby mama fucking every rapper in the business
Niggas saying you was better when the drugs was in your system
Now your crack swag gone ever since u came from prison
Got you tweeting all stupid, is you skatin’, is you dissin’
Found out your ghost leased and your phantom just rented
Won’t leave it in your name like Pac when he went missing
Makaveli lives on so I’m riding on you bitches
– Pusha T via Dajaz

These are lyrics from Pusha T’s verse on an upcoming Ludacris track called, “Tell Me What They Mad For.” Check out for the track to leak soon.

