Getty Image

Quavo and his jeweler have reportedly squashed their beef — which started over an unpaid $10,000 debt and led to a violent brawl a few months ago. TMZ is reporting that the Migos member and celebrity jeweler Eric the Jeweler met yesterday to hash out their issues and to finally square away the debt. Eric confirmed their reconciliation on his Instagram shortly after the meeting, claiming that it was all a misunderstanding:

Even though Eric claims that the issue was blown up by the media and “elevated” to another level—the actual story had more twists and turns than an episode of Love & Hip Hop. Allegedly, the beef started over another member of Migos — Offset — not paying his jewelry debt. Eric attempted to contact the rapper but to no avail — leading to the apparent bad blood between them. However, When he ran into Quavo during Grammy weekend in New York City, the issue went from verbal to physical and turned into a huge fight that left Eric with bruises and without an expensive piece of jewelry (that was worth $30,000) that was around his neck. There’s no word on if Eric and Offset have ended their feud, but at least we finally have some closure on part of this story.