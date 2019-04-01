Getty Image

While he may be best known as the guiding force behind Migos’ radio and streaming dominance in hip-hop, in north Atlanta, Quavo is also widely recognized for his athletic prowess as well. The former two-sport athlete once held the record in his home state for most completed passes for a quarterback in a football game, a record later broken by a player who made it to the NFL. So, it’s no surprise that he combined his star power in both arenas to organize a now-annual celebrity football game for his hometown at Berkmar High School, packed with big names from both the sports world and the rap game.

The latest game was this past Sunday, March 31, and in true Quavo fashion, the north side all-star pulled out all the stops, inviting NFL stars like Bradley Roby, Cam Newton, Colin Kaepernick, Ezekiel Elliott, Martavis Bryant, and Von Miller to toss around the pig skin with local musical talent like Gucci Mane, Jacquees, Trinidad James, and Quavo’s fellow Migo, Offset. Sunday’s game was the second annual Huncho Day On The Nawf after the success of last year’s iteration. Aside from the flag football game — what, you thought these guys would risk injury in a full-contact game? There’s way too much money on the field for that — there were other family and kid-focused activities aimed at bringing the community together, providing a family-friendly day of entertainment, and showing the kids that their heroes are regular guys who love to give back. There was even a Waffle House food truck and Quavo’s familiar Huncho mascot, who last appeared in his video for “How Bout That?” from his debut solo album. Huncho Day is quickly becoming a fixture in Atlanta and that’s something we love to see.

Check out photos from the event here and below, courtesy of Quavo and photographer Jane Howard.