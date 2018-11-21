Quavo Literally Balls Out In His ‘Space Jam’-Inspired ‘How Bout That’ Video

Hip-Hop Editor
11.21.18

Quavo is pretty well known for his hoop skills, so it’s only right that he threw a massive, outdoor basketball game for his Space Jam-inspired video for “How Bout That” from his solo debut album, Quavo Huncho. The video, shot by director Kid Studio in the Capitol Records parking lot, features cameos from the rest of Migos as dunk contest judges and players from LA’s own Venice Basketball League, complete with a cartoony Quavo Huncho mascot, cheerleaders, and a band.

In the intro, Quavo’s deflated team enters their locker room looking down, only to be offered a bottle full of “Quavo’s Secret Stuff,” a reference to the infamous locker room scene from Michael Jordan’s 1996 foray into acting alongside Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and the rest of the Looney Tunes. When they come back out, led by player-coach himself, they immediately run off an impressive win against their opponents, while Quavo shows off his handle and his hops to dunk so hard he “breaks” the backboard. Then, it’s off to the press conference, where he uses the expressive, ad-lib-filled song lyrics to answer reporters’ questions.

Quavo Huncho was the first of Migos’ solo albums, followed by Takeoff’s The Last Rocket, with Offset’s own album possibly releasing December 14, his birthday.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Space Jam
TAGSHow Bout ThatQuavoQuavo HunchoSPACE JAM

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.20.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.19.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.19.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Anderson Paak, Smashing Pumpkins, And Mumford And Sons

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Anderson Paak, Smashing Pumpkins, And Mumford And Sons

11.16.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.13.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.12.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP