Quavo is prepping to release Quavo Huncho, his first official solo album. The project was originally supposed to drop last month but was delayed for unknown reasons. It looks like he’s looking to perfect the project — and even as he’s on tour with Drake and his Migo comrades, he’s refining it. In fact, being in proximity with such talent has gotten them spots on the album.

Yesterday, Quavo posted what he deemed a “preseason cuts” version of the feature list on his album – which he was sure to note wasn’t final. The list isn’t much of a surprise to Quavo fans: both Offset and Takeoff are on the project, as is Offset’s fiance Cardi B, his rumored “friend” Saweetie, his QC mate Lil Baby, his Huncho Jack partner Travis Scott, and frequent collaborators Drake and 21 Savage.

There are also two intriguing surprises on the list: Kid Cudi and Nigerian singer Davido, who was spotted hanging out with Migos earlier this spring. He exchanged numbers with Quavo, and it looks like they’re deciding to turn that networking session into a hit. Quavo is set to perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in two days. Maybe he’ll debut some new music from the project that night?