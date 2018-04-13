H U N C H O. O N S T A R pic.twitter.com/fchc8JMMtO — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) April 13, 2018

Quavo made his primetime TV debut last night on FOX’s Star. The Migos rap star plays a fictionalized version of himself, as he did in Donald Glover’s Atlanta back in 2016. But this time he is a solo artist being scouted out by Midtown Sound, to the dismay of singer Noah (played by actual R&B star Luke James). The above scene shows a photo shoot where Quavo gets a bit too close to Noah’s artist girlfriend Alex for his comfort. When Noah confronts Quavo, he ends up punching him, only for Quavo to pull out a gun. Fortunately, managers played by Benjamin Bratt and Queen Latifah calm everyone down.

Lee Daniels co-created Star with Tom Donaghy as a spiritual follow-up to another FOX hit of his, Empire. Its second season even featured an Empire crossover episode. This music drama in particular follows an Atlanta-based girl group who quickly learn the hefty price that comes with fame. The show features plenty of cameos from music stars who have lived that truth, from Patti LaBelle to Missy Elliott, Big Boi and Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta‘s Joseline Hernandez. (Quavo must be experiencing that himself, with all the drama surrounding the making of Migos’ “MotorSport.”)

Star airs Wednesdays at 8 PM EST on FOX. See other highlights from last night’s episode featuring Quavo below.