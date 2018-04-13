Watch A Fictional Quavo Get Punched During His Primetime TV Debut On Lee Daniels’ ‘Star’

04.13.18 1 hour ago

Quavo made his primetime TV debut last night on FOX’s Star. The Migos rap star plays a fictionalized version of himself, as he did in Donald Glover’s Atlanta back in 2016. But this time he is a solo artist being scouted out by Midtown Sound, to the dismay of singer Noah (played by actual R&B star Luke James). The above scene shows a photo shoot where Quavo gets a bit too close to Noah’s artist girlfriend Alex for his comfort. When Noah confronts Quavo, he ends up punching him, only for Quavo to pull out a gun. Fortunately, managers played by Benjamin Bratt and Queen Latifah calm everyone down.

Lee Daniels co-created Star with Tom Donaghy as a spiritual follow-up to another FOX hit of his, Empire. Its second season even featured an Empire crossover episode. This music drama in particular follows an Atlanta-based girl group who quickly learn the hefty price that comes with fame. The show features plenty of cameos from music stars who have lived that truth, from Patti LaBelle to Missy Elliott, Big Boi and Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta‘s Joseline Hernandez. (Quavo must be experiencing that himself, with all the drama surrounding the making of Migos’ “MotorSport.”)

Star airs Wednesdays at 8 PM EST on FOX. See other highlights from last night’s episode featuring Quavo below.

Around The Web

TAGSLEE DANIELSLuke JamesQuavoStar

The RX

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

04.12.18 1 day ago
Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

04.10.18 3 days ago
Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 1 week ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 1 week ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP