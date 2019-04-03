Getty Image

Quavo and his Migos cohorts have long been known for their fashion-forward sartorial choices — remember, they came in the game with a song called “Versace” — but it looks like Quavo is ready to move from being an influencer to being a creator. Following in the footsteps of cousin-in-law Cardi B, who previously worked with fast fashion retailer Fashion Nova to create a best-selling line of clothes, Quavo has signed a clothing deal himself with the British online retailer BoohooMan.

The Sun reports that Quavo signed on with the website for an undisclosed, six-figure sum to create 200 pieces launching April 11. The pieces will be priced between £3 and £50, which comes out to about $4 to $66 American. Quavo said of the collection: “They captured all the drip from my designs. You better get that Quavo swag if you want to be in style this summer. Ya dig?”

From the preview shots, which you can view below, it looks like Quavo’s swag will prominently feature on-trend bright colors and tie-dye, with his jewelry and rapperly confidence likely not included. It’s a very ’90s-centric collection, appealing to the nostalgic crowd who grew up watching Nickelodeon and Cartoon Network. When Cardi released her Fashion Nova line, product sold out in minutes. We’ll see what happens when Quavo’s BoohooMan collection hits the digital sales racks next week.

BoohooMan

BoohooMan