Quavo’s highly-anticipated debut solo album, Quavo Huncho just barely missed out on selling 100,000 units in its first week, according to Billboard, good for a No. 2 finish on the Billboard 200. It faced some pretty stuff competition from the guargantuan second-week sales of Lady Gaga’s A Star Is Born soundtrack, which took the top spot for the second week in a row.

Quavo Huncho tallied 99,000 units after its first week, of which 6,000 were pure album sales. Migos have traditionally done extremely well in terms of streaming, likely due both to their younger fan base and their habit of putting out albums on the longish side. Culture and Culture II both debuted at No. 1, so Quavo’s solo performance is right in line. Next up in the Quality Control pipeline is Takeoff, who may have an uphill climb to meet his group’s lofty standards given his low-key nature and tendency to disappear from the lineup during public appearances like their AMA acceptance speech.

Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter V and Lil Baby and Gunna’s Drip Too Hard landed at No. 3 and No. 4, respectively, holding steady from previous weeks, while Ella Mai’s self-titled debut comes in at No. 5. Hip-hop’s domination of 2018 continued with Drake, Travis Scott, Post Malone, and Eminem all also landing within the top ten this week, making Lady Gaga and 21 Pilots the only non-rappers at the top of the 200.