Que On Making The Band Has Gone Crazy This Season Vol.2

I’m having flashbacks of Dylan and Chopper lol, they fight and cry every episode. But anyway there new song, “Imma Put It On Her,” is getting some play.
Que On Making The Band Has Gone Crazy This Season
Day 26 ft. Diddy & Young Joc – Imma Put It On Her
LOL wow a bunch of fuckin faggots
why is that nigga crying lol ?
Diddy need to go ahead and bring those t-shirts back out….NO BITCHASSNESS!!!
First & foremost, I’ll beat the shit out of all these niggaz except for my nigga Willie.
And 2nd, if I seen a grown man walking thru NYC with skunk fur on his head and crying, literally, like whimpering, I’ll smack the shit out of him, real talk. Who the fuck cries like that anymore? lol
The white boy is probably thinking “Thank God im not in this band” LOL
Q is a bitch boy………Man Up…son
LOL @ Yedig….wtf is wrong wit Q. i think his attitude would change if he just got one good whoopass from brian or willie. thats exactly what happend after E ness whooped Freddys ass in MT2 history repeats itself.
ROB:WE AINT FUCKIN DANITY KANE YOU BITCH ASS MOTHERFUCKERS HAHA!
LOL wow Q is trippin!!!
Brian should have beat the shit out of him. Que is a little bitch.
And why the fuck was the other nigga crying at the end? He wasn’t even in the fight.
diddy gonna shut the studio down, and buy them chopper suits
One thing i notice is that Mike was in the background watching very thing go down
Mike is the calm & cool one aint that crazy.
These muthafuckas all sound like some bitches!!!!
“You hurt my feelings”…..U sound soft my nigga.
“Dont put your hand in my face”………………. Sock his ass then bitch nigga!!!
“I aint no bitch”…………………..Real niggas NEVER have to say that.
“You just hit me, thats why I hit yo ass back”……………U sound six years old mark ass nigga.
“I aint scared of you man”……..You dont have to be scared to get fucked up. U sound 6 again.
“Suck my DICK”………..Niggas die for saying that!!!
“Make me suck yo DICK”……….. since yall both sound like hoes, just stop it and FUCK!!!
These niggas are some BITCHES!!!!!!!!!!!
LOL @ #9
Am I the only one that thinks Q looks like a cartoon Flamingo??….
They really need to just chunk em. And how has this show hurt their career? I can’t listen to the record without imagining one of these clowns in their shiny leather coats cryin…Not sure I would be feelin New Edition the same had I known they was actin like “munkeys” behind the scenes.
And what up wit that kat Mike????!! Lookin like somebody’s auntie that’s about to start prayin before they fight! I told myself not to watch this shit…
1. they arent that great. I think them solo would be better.
2. diddy still hasnt learned a lesson on how to make a band.
3. they are getting play b/c diddy is payign the stations for airplay. and that is very illegal. but most companies pay, which is why you never hear good shit on the radio anymore.
4. mike is the truth
FIRST OFF that lil *igga Q is BUTT..someone pointed out that DAWN is the cause of him acting like that and THERE RIGHT ON POINT… HOW THE HELL AND WHY IS SHE STAYING IN THE APARTMENT WITH THE GROUP WHEN SHE IS NOT PART OF THE GROUP ??? SHE putting the battery in Q back F*CKING HIS HEAD UP cause she don’t have a group no more, Q is BITCH MADE ANYWAY RAISED BY HIS MOMS AND SISTER AND ACTING LIKE ONE….. SEE IF DIDDY WAS ON HIS GAME AND NOT ALL IN CASSIE ASS HE WOULD CUT Q ASS OFF FOR F*CKING UP THE CASH FLOW AND PUT DONNIE IN THE GROUP TO GET THE WHITE GIRLS TO BUY THERE SHIT.. LET Q AND DAWN DO A WACK ASS ALBUM .. REAL TALK !!
OH NO DIS RESPECT, NOT SAYING THAT MALES RASIED BY THERE MOMS AND SISTERS ARE GAY OR SOFT, BUT SOME ARE LIKE HIM Q ………….
the look in Q’s eyes…Ive seen it before. That guy is crazy and he his jaws are all sucked in like he’s on drugs….I work in Mental Health….Q is loosing his mind right before our eyes…he might even be bipolar….instead of them airing this for views…they should be getting his azz some mental health treatment….real talk dayummmmmmm! It’s sad!
am i the only one who saw roberts ass fall out of his pants when he was running over from que to brian?
lmao.
Is the Tevin Campbell look-a-like still homo??
The only reason they are acting that way is because Diddy made them walk to the Bronx to get some breastmilk from a Cambodian midget…they’re just a little tired that all
and #19…why the hell are you commenting on seeing another dude’s ass…even if we did see it (which I personally didnt)…you don’t comment on that shit…you just violated Man Law you bitch ass, punk ass, queer ass, faggot ass, punk ass, muthafuckin’ bitch asss niiiiiiigggaa!!!
felt nice to be an E-thug for a minute…lol
Q is ultra gay lol
Que is gonna get kicked out, because the nigga likes fightin’. THe nigga popped shit back to back weeks. With two niggas who would fuck him up. Over DUMB shit. Diddy gonna come thru and just delete this nigga.
I don’t buy it…..That shit is SCRIPTED
these niggas is gay
Did anyone not notice Brian still coming at Que tho???
Que was off in the corner and Brian just kept coming at him tryna fight.
Brian voice also always gets higher when homie get upset.
He too has feminine ways.
Folkz is watching a fight and breaks out crying??
Really Robert?
Then did anyone notice HOW Robert cries?
Holding his hand up to his face like that.
I think all them niggaz gay except Mike.
LMMFAO At The 3:29 Mark. “WE AINT DANITY KANNNNE!!! YOU BITCH ASS MOTHERFUCKERS!” -Robert
Best Parts:
We aint Danity Kane! You bitch ass motherfuckers
Suck my dick <—- HOW MOTHAFUCKING HOMO IS THAT ?
Him crying at the end walking down NY Streets <—- WAY TO BITCHASSNESS
lol they really Tyler Perryin’ it on that show…ni99as actin’ like bitches (thanks Fab lol)…Q is really wildin’ tho and they need to set his ass straight…Willie the man lol
WHY ARE THEY CRYING??
SHIT!! WHAT ARE THEY GOING TO DO IF THEY GET DANITY KANE’D!?!? Forget going home after having a chance to be a superstar doing something you love. I would cry too if my future was riding on some other nigga acting right.
And some of ya’ll need to check yourself with that gay stuff, because some of ya’ll are reading waaaay to much into other cats statements.
Also, “Can’t nothin’ be all that wrong with cryin/If anybody says they’re that strong they’re lyin’…..” ~Lyfe
diddy need to pull the plug already…
Why would anyone want to buy their CD after seeing how miserable it was for them to even reocrd that shit. I rather spend money knowing there was some true dedicatiion put into it not all this bullshit that has been going on. Diddy looks like a damn failure right now. He wants them to fight he wants the to argue because it makes good television. But it also shows how he doesnt give a shit about their career, their money and their happiness. This is all bullshit. Q needs help. He needs true professional help. He needs to get his mental health checked out, almost like he’s bipolar. Acting like a lil bitch sitting and pouting around. WTF man he needs his ass to be sent home. He is dangerous to the group and def a menace to society. I think for diddy to have this season aired is a BIG mistake. No one will respect the group the same way again if Q stays there. They will always be looked at like the crazy ones. My view of them have completely changed. I wont be listening to their CD or buying it. Because all i can think of is the fight and BS that was behind it all. BULLSHITTT!
all of yu bitch ass people some hatersssss !
stop hatinq on Q & the rest of day 26. real shit .
qet a lifeee . ya sound like a whole bunch of hoes j. talkinq shit .
especially if yu a niqqa .
YA GOT PROBLEMS QUE DNT HAVE NO PROBLEM IF YA WAS WATCHING THE SHOWS THEN YA WOULD HAVE SEEN WHEN WILLIE AND THEM WAS THINKING THEY WAS THE BOSS RUNNING THE STUDIO LIKE THEY BETTER SINGERS THAN QUE WILLIE A PUNK HE KEEPS SAYING HE GOING TO DO SOMETHING TO QUE THEN DO IT DNT KEEP SAYING THE SAME STUFF OVER AND OVER IT GETS STUPID AFTER A WHILE
Que has some deep spiritual issues going on. If he realizes this isnt for him, fine move on, dont stay and act a fool. On a different note, hes not mature enough to be in the group, Diddy needs to kick him out ASAP!!!
i dont think Q is really crazy. i think tha shit thats goin on (or that he thinks is goin on) is makin him act tha way he is. i woulda been madd too if i thought other people was tryna take over tha group or want’d me gone. they really need to talk about this shit insteada tryna fight every 2 seconds cuz they not understandin each other. and theyre fuck’n wit their paper.
and i KNOW Rob was embarass’d after this shit aired. talk’n bout his feelings hurt and walk’n thru new york crying like a bitch (cuz theres a certain way a man cries. and its not with hand in their face and tha other arm swingin.) he wasnt even in tha fight anyway. not a good look bruh. not a good look
OKAYY FIRST OFF BOTH OF THEM DUDES WAS WRONG..MKAY II CAN SEE WHY QUE FOUGHT BACK IIIF ANYBODYY PUT THEY HAND IN MY FACE ITS ON ND’ POPPING..BUT HE SHOULD HAVE THOUGHT FIRST THAT HE WAS IN A GRUP AND STUFFF…BRIAN…OKAYYII CAN SEE IF SOMEBODYY CALLING YOU OUT…YEAS STICK UP FOR YOURSELLFF…BUT DONT BE LIKEYOU WANNA FITE CUZZ WHERE IM SITTING IT LOOKED LIKE YOU REALLY WANTED TO HIT HIM..II RESPECT QUE FOR JUST SITTING THERE QUEILTY KEEPING IT CALM AND ALL YALL PEOPLE NEEED TO SHUT UP! AND LIKE IF YOU HAVE A PROB WITH QUE DNT SAT SH*T BOUT HIM LIKE. SEE HOW THAT MAKES YOU LOOK,,,ND; DAWN DOES NOT HAVE ANYTHING TO DO WITH HIM {CANBIT} ND’ HOW ARE THEY GAY??? IF YOU HAVE A DREAMM AND YOU REALLY WANTED YOU ARE GONNA DO WHATEVER UY CAN TO GET IT…THEY GOT THEY DREAM THEY JUST DNT WANNA LOOSE IT WITH VIOLENCE..X____- LANA D rAZZZLE dAZZLE peace..love & SOUUUUUUUUUUL
iT IT ALSO SOOOOO FUNNY HOW BRIAN IS ACTING ALL CRAZZY ND; ISHHH AND QUE JUST KINDA LAYED BACKKKK…LIKE “YOUR MAKING A SCENE.” I WAS ROLLINNGGGGGGG…LMAO “YOU ARE THE ACTOR” AT LEAST QUE APOLOGIZED……AND STUFFF…PROPS TO QUE…BUT BRIAN AINT NO PUNK EITHER…
