Singer-songwriter Bianca Leonor Quiñones has been kicking around the LA indie R&B scene for some time under the alias Quin (pronounced Keen), but it looks like she’s aiming for greater heights in 2019. Her new song, “Mushroom Chocolate,” debuted earlier today on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 Radio show, giving her a much bigger platform than the ones she usually has rocking LA’s plethora of smallish venues. The silky, Valentine’s Day-inspired date night jam also gets a lift from its guest star, Atlanta rapper-singer 6lack — who also happens to be Quin’s significant other. She calls him her “best friend.”

The song also comes complete with a cool, subtly animated Youtube visualizer featuring the two performers intertwined and silhouetted in the single cover art. If you look closely, you can see the light flash off the two singers’ jewelry, the wind blow Quin’s hair, and even catch a cheeky wink from the LA singer at the halfway mark. It’s a slick way to introduce Quin’s low-key take on R&B to the world and with 6lack’s endorsement, it’s likely to bring global attention to the rising star from the City of Angels.

Meanwhile, 6lack has had a busy day of releases. Aside from “Mushroom Chocolate,” he also appears alongside former Fifth Harmony member Normani in the video for her new single, “Waves.” He’s also been promoting his 2018, East Atlanta Love Letter, with riveting performances of the single “Pretty Little Fears,” which was nominated for a Grammy at this past weekend’s awards.