Getty Image

Cook County clerks have reportedly received a number of calls from female R. Kelly fans seeking to help the singer pay his $100,000 bond after his lawyer told reporters that he is unable to pay it himself. While the singer’s bail has been set at $1 million, paying 10% would be enough to pay the bond, however, CNN reports that Steve Greenberg, Kelly’s attorney, claimed that Kelly really doesn’t have any money at this point” due to “mismanagement,” “hangers-on” and “bad deals.” Although he says he is confident Kelly will pull the money together in time, he asserts he “doesn’t have it sitting in the bank.” Chicago Tribune reporter Will Lee posted to Twitter saying, “A court clerk just told me their office was receiving calls from female #RKelly fans wanting to know how to post bail for him. The love is real, I guess.”

A court clerk just told me their office was receiving calls from female #RKelly fans wanting to know how to post bail for him. The love is real, I guess. — Will Lee (@MidnoirCowboy) February 24, 2019

Kelly turned himself in on Sunday on ten counts of criminal sexual abuse after the documentary Surviving R. Kelly aired on Lifetime, prompting renewed interest in the accusations against him. Since then, Fulton County in Georgia opened a criminal case against him, Cook County in Illinois where the singer mainly lives in Chicago also opened an investigation of its own, and new allegations surfaced claiming the existence of second and third tapes depicting the singer having sex with an underaged teen girl.

Kelly’s money troubles are well-documented; he was evicted from two Atlanta homes in February of last year for unpaid rent, while CNN reported that Kelly owed more than $169,000 in unpaid child support to his ex-wife as of February 6. If he is convicted of the charges against him, he may spend up to 70 years in prison.

Update: Kelly’s lawyer has entered a “not guilty” plea on the singer’s behalf, while attorney Michael Avenatti says he will provide the above-mentioned second video to prosecutors this morning.

Attorney pleads NOT GUILTY on behalf of R.Kelly in court. March 22nd at 10am is next court appearance. #RKelly — Brandon Pope TV (@BpopeTV) February 25, 2019