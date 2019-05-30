Getty Image

Ever since the airing of Surviving R. Kelly, the controversial singer has found himself in a variety of legal troubles. Now his situation has gotten even worse, as there are new charges against him, and they are serious.

The Chicago Sun Times reports that Cook County prosecutors filed new charges against Kelly. The 11 counts are all felonies and have a potential sentence of up to 30 years, making these charges the most substantial ones Kelly has faced. Kelly has been charged with four counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, two counts of criminal sexual assault by force, two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse against a victim between the ages of 13 to 16. The alleged offenses are said to have occurred in 2010.

Kelly’s attorney Steve Greenberg said he had heard of new charges from prosecutors, but had not seen any filings, saying, “We’ll see what the charges are, and we’ll proceed accordingly. I know this much: it’s old. They’re allegations from years ago.”

Recently, Kelly was given a second chance in court after missing a sexual abuse hearing. Kelly’s attorneys claimed the reason he missed the court date is because he didn’t even know he was supposed to be in court, due to the fact that he “suffers from a learning disability that adversely affects his ability to read.”