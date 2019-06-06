Getty Image

Update: R. Kelly pleaded not guilty to eleven counts of sexual assault and abuse, according to the Associated Press and the Chicago Tribune‘s Megan Crepeau.

—

R. Kelly has found himself in a lot of legal trouble over the past few months. The latest of it are the new sexual assault and abuse charges that were filed against him a week ago, and when he appears in a Chicago court room this morning, he is expected to plead not guilty to all eleven counts.

The singer has been hit with eleven charges: four counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, two counts of criminal sexual assault by force, two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, and three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse against a victim between the ages of 13 to 16. These alleged offenses are said to have occurred in 2010. The 11 counts are pretty serious, as they are all felonies and have a potential sentence of up to 30 years.

Kelly’s attorney, Steve Greenberg, says that Kelly “was NOT charged with a new case. He was recharged in an existing case, same alleged victim and time (a decade ago). It changes nothing.” This echoes what he said a week ago: “We’ll see what the charges are, and we’ll proceed accordingly. I know this much: it’s old. They’re allegations from years ago.”

Meanwhile, Gerald Griggs, an attorney representing the family of one of Kelly’s alleged victims, previously said of these new charges, “This further cements the fact that the victims have been true to their stories and law enforcement is finally listening.”