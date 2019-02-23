Getty Image

R. Kelly has turned himself in to Cook County Police in Chicago at 8:15 p.m. Friday following 10 charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse filed against him. As reported by the Chicago Sun Times, R. Kelly is expected to appear in bond court Saturday to face the charges after Cook County Prosecutors moved to indict Kelly of four charges of sexual abuse from 1998 to 2010, three of which included minors. The prosecutors claim the minors were between 13 and 16 years old. A Judge approved prosecutor’s warrant for no bail time. However, Kelly could still be granted bail during his Saturday hearing.

R. Kelly was seen leaving his studio around 7:45 p.m. surrounded by entourage and bodyguards. The R&B singer loaded into a van and drove directly to Chicago’s 1st District Police station where he turned himself in.

Each of Kelly’s 10 charges is a Class 2 felony. Class 2 felonies are punishable for three to seven years in prison, or as little as probation with no jail time. If convicted of all 10, R Kelly could face up to 70 years in federal prison.

After Kelly turned himself in, his defense attorney Steve Greenberg maintained the singer’s innocence.

“I think all the women are lying, yes,” Greenberg told reporters. “Unfortunately the state’s attorney has now succumbed to public pressure. Mr. Kelly is strong, he’s got a lot of support and he’s going to be vindicated on all these charges,” the attorney added.

R. Kelly’s indictment Friday marks the first criminal charges Kelly has faced since he was acquitted of child pornography charges in 2008. The 36-page indictment document details the charges of sexual assault, with all victim’s names appearing as initials.

One underage victim is represented by attorney Michael Avanatti, who provided prosecutors with a 40-minute tape that allegedly shows sexual activity between R. Kelly and a 14-year-old in the late 1990’s.

“It is high-time that you face justice for the conduct you have engaged in for over two decades and don’t count on getting out of prison,” Avanatti said.