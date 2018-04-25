Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The video for Rae Sremmurd’s latest single features a surprising twist midway through, putting an unexpected twist on the song’s admonishment to be careful who you let get too “CLOSE.” While Slim Jxmmi, Swae Lee, and Travis Scott hang out with an attractive vixen in a liquor store parking lot, each falls victims to her charms. It’s a creative play on the song’s concept from director Mike Piscitelli, and provides a nice break from the. more straightforward videos they’ve put out in support of their upcoming Sremmlife 3, which will include Swae Lee’s Swaecation, Slim Jxmmi’s Jixmtroduction, and Rae Sremmurd’s SR3MM.

The rollout for the brothers Brown’s triple album has been immaculately balanced so far, featuring an equal amount of attention for each of their solo efforts while continuing to focus on the songs from the group project that will anchor the upcoming project. Singles “Guatemala” and “Brxnks Truck” have highlighted each brother’s solo albums while the bulk of the singles, including “Powerglide” with Juicy J and “Chanel” featuring Pharrell Williams, have been group songs, featuring each member of Rae Sremmurd doing what they do best.

The duo is hitting the road this summer with Childish Gambino and Sremmlife 3 is due this Friday, April 27, via Ear Drummers and Interscope Records.