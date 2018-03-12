Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Muscle cars are a Southern rap music video staple, so it makes perfect sense for Rae Sremmurd to stuff their video for “Powerglide” with all the giant rims and candy paint they can find as they tear up the streets with Juicy J and a bevy of beautiful women.

The video features Slim Jxmmi and his brother Swae Lee doing their best Need For Speed impression by pulling donuts on a parking garage roof in a luxury car while their model friends dance and twerk on an El Camino flatbed. A helicopter circles overhead, spotlighting the boys and their reckless behavior, until Juicy J makes his entrance in an icy, all-white ensemble to deliver the anchor verse.

“Powerglide” was just one of three singles Rae Sremmurd released in support of their upcoming Sremmlife 3 album — or Sr3mmlife, as they dubbed it — along with a solo track for each brother. The reason for the triple release was simple: Their next album will be a triple album, apparently featuring a group disc and two solo discs.

While it may seem like a zany strategy, the super-sized album playlist has proven to be lucrative in the modern streaming era. It was adopted to strong effect by Migos for their last album, Culture II, taking it all the way to No. 1 on the Billboard 200. We’ll see if adding a third disc is a bridge too far when Sremmlife 3 hits streaming services later this year.