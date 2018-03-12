Rae Sremmurd Joyride Around Some Mean Curves With Juicy J In Their High-Octane ‘Powerglide’ Video

03.12.18 4 hours ago

Muscle cars are a Southern rap music video staple, so it makes perfect sense for Rae Sremmurd to stuff their video for “Powerglide” with all the giant rims and candy paint they can find as they tear up the streets with Juicy J and a bevy of beautiful women.

The video features Slim Jxmmi and his brother Swae Lee doing their best Need For Speed impression by pulling donuts on a parking garage roof in a luxury car while their model friends dance and twerk on an El Camino flatbed. A helicopter circles overhead, spotlighting the boys and their reckless behavior, until Juicy J makes his entrance in an icy, all-white ensemble to deliver the anchor verse.

“Powerglide” was just one of three singles Rae Sremmurd released in support of their upcoming Sremmlife 3 album — or Sr3mmlife, as they dubbed it — along with a solo track for each brother. The reason for the triple release was simple: Their next album will be a triple album, apparently featuring a group disc and two solo discs.

While it may seem like a zany strategy, the super-sized album playlist has proven to be lucrative in the modern streaming era. It was adopted to strong effect by Migos for their last album, Culture II, taking it all the way to No. 1 on the Billboard 200. We’ll see if adding a third disc is a bridge too far when Sremmlife 3 hits streaming services later this year.

Around The Web

TAGSJuicy JRae SremmurdSlim Jxmmisr3mmlifeSremmLife 3Swae Lee

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 5 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 5 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 6 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 11 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP