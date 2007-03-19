Random News

Lloyd talks with Vibe. Link
Rumor has it that Lil Wayne’s Hustler Musik has hidden messages when played in reverse.
Backwards, Backward & Slowed Down(posted by Huey vs Riley)
Naomi Campbell starts sentence cleaning N.Y. depot. Link
Cops Charged In Sean Bell Shooting Surrender. Link
R&B singer Ne-Yo gets the last laugh. Link
Dolemite will be remade, not to sure about this one. Link
What’s the hidden message? :S
^^^ yeah ?
can u at least tell us the message? becuz i listened 3 times and heard nothing. so tell us please.
IT DONT SOUND LIKE SHIT….LMAO I THINK I HEAR WERE WOULD WE BE WITH OUT BUSH IN THA BEGING BUT I DONT NO SHYTS DUMB
that message shit is dumb.
it jus sounds fuckin creepy.
but anything u play backwards and slowed down will sound creepy.
nas and the game is a deadly combination, i wish hova would jump on this track
Interesting,sounds like the secret message has something to do with Bush?
The big 666 gangsta!
yo can yall believe they blockn posts over at the XXL blogs…gay
they promotn gay weezy as the next nas but wont nobody tellem homorap is not gonna gain exceptance.
What yall think, is homorap whats hot in the streetz?
if this song had a backwards message waynes cocky ass woulda been the 1st one braggin.. n who has time to play a song backward lookin 4 a messgae ???
what the fuck is this?? The song has no meaning backwards. When I saw the title of the post I thought for a second it was that same fake Pastor who claimed jay Z’s music backwards said “666 devil”. But no its another no life having fool who recorded this shit backwards when it doesnt sound like nothing.
The beginning sounds like some creature speaking in tongues. I dont wanna hear that shit, especially from weezy. Now I gotta go get that lil packet of holy water and pour it over my head. Listening to this shit got me feeling funny.
This is one hell of a secret message.But can somebody do me a favor and tell me the mutha fuckin secret?
game killed it…..IF HOV WAS ON THIS TRACK…WOW
dey need to get the right nigga to play dolemite….not samuel l jackson. i bet dats who dey gon get too. i cant think of who they should get though….
1:07 (very unclear)
the things that I got on my conscious (…) see you in hell then I’ll join you there
chorus repeats
1:42
I don’t wanna wait on it
On my side handlin bodies
1:50
I studied soul from (?) got hit by (?)
3:12
A girl died from my knife, it was september run her meat albini (note: meat albini=white meat? )
3:27
Stabwound
4:13 – 4:21 (strong jamaican accent)
New Orleans now, see now reaper its mercy now, the deamons, (…) oh they fear satan eh, yes
4:27
christians just suing
“YO”….where the HELL did you come up with that shit? If it’s what you’re saying is in the song backwards, there is NOTHING in there even remotely close to any of that.
its true. [youtube.com]
i got this from some site and this is what they believe he is saying.. but i guess we will never know unless you actually meet lil wayne and get to have a conversation with the man.. but untill then it will remain a mistery.. he’s is still the best rapper alive!
At 40 sec: All he did was doubt, all you did was stab, all he did was die……
52: all you did was doubt me, all you did was stab us……him him him
the chorus is at 1:05 : set it off set it off rewind this you’ll know more than (?) I assure this to you fam. Where I’m from where are you from right to this day I am sincere genie,yes ma, ur first wish you could fly, you should join us……eat eat wit me…. (?)
1:47: follow….follow….
2:00: I studied soul from and got hit by it?
2:08: see fuck telling if we die in the inside we will see if you meet me in(?)
2:12: Got his dollars, got a fam but he died from hi (?) but time run him off my memory..an accident from the bottles ??
2:21: that force, that fear, loyal that, that old ganja that…..sayin I don’t get respect (…) it runs in my veins
2:55: Here’s where I’m from, first (?) from this (?) city where fakers die and I know fakers try and fakers (?) and finally the city came on my neck.
3:04: i kissed em(?) im used to the fable mafia who stood a found position and called me
3:18: shorty….
3:20: stash a n****….
3:22: third ward….or go by money
3:25: September run her meat albini
3:29: we walked in on her
3:31: girl(?)…girl
3:34: girl bullet behind him don’t run
4:04: n*** for the money…im sad..?.. give vowels..give vowels n**** for the money
4:24: New Orleans now, see now reaper its mercy now, the daemons, (…) oh they fear satan eh, yes
4:38: Christians just suing
4:49: my hands knife, i had to fight.. thats right.. all he did was stab,….(?) i had to, sshhh(?)
5:03: why did I involve you? (repeat) (more) (less)