All The Rap Holiday Songs You Need To Ring In The New Year

Christmas is finally here. With the holidays come the end of 2018 and the beginning of the next year full of resolutions and potential for the future. For most people this means spending time with family and enjoying a few days off work and maybe, just maybe, getting dorky enough with the whole family to throw on some Christmas music and sing carols for embarrassing videos your grandma will love.

It’s fun and an only on Christmas kind of thing, but you don’t have to belt out “Silent Night” with those distant cousins. You could mix it up to the sounds of Outkast, Mac Dre, Kanye West, Jim Jones, Eazy E and many more to the tune of their specially made Christmas songs. Or you could have a mix of the two and croak through “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer” with DMX. Anything is possible. It’s Christmas!

So here are ten of the best rap Christmas songs available for you and your family to enjoy on this holiday. Be warned, some of these are explicit, which may be too much for grandma or just perfect for her, depending on how she gets down and what’s in her egg nog.

Outkast, “Player’s Ball”

“All the players came, from far and wide

Wearin’ afros and braids, kickin’ them gangsta rides

Now I’m here to tell ya, there’s a better day

When the player’s ball is happening, on Christmas Day”