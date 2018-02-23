Instagram

Brooklyn rapper Tekashi was involved in one fight at LAX, and almost got into another conflict at a San Antonio airport – but the police got involved. San Antonio’s Fox 29 reports that last night a rapper and member of the Tango Orejon gang was arrested for a terroristic threat for posting a threatening video saying that they were planning to “f*ck up” Tekashi. Admitted Orejon member – and member of San Antonio rap group Versace Boys – Adam Rodriguez told San Antonio ABC affiliate KSAT that they were against Tekashi for “profiting off of San Antonians and possibly negatively influencing local youth.”

The KSAT report said that police were aware of the since-deleted video, in which another individual said they planned to “pop [Tekashi] right in his f*cking face” when he came to San Antonio. Yesterday, another member of the Versace Boys posted an Instagram clip of he and Rodriguez driving toward the airport while saying, “uh oh.”

Rodriguez was later spotted by an airport officer and arrested before he and others were able to come in contact with Tekashi. Tekashi was in town to perform at Bar23. The controversial rapper has been performing throughout the country for over a week. He headed to LA for the NBA All-Star weekend and broadcasted a game of cat-and-mouse with local artists who are also upset at the artist’s promotion of gang violence – and his conviction for groping and filming a 13-year-old girl having sex in 2015 (when he was 18). Tekashi got into the LAX fight after allegedly catcalling another woman. For his part, Tekashi maintained after the fight that no one “can touch him,” which follows his previous pleas for people to “test his gangsta.” The father of one still has yet to pass a GED test, which was a requirement of the 2015 plea bargain in his case. If he doesn’t pass his GED by April 10th, he’s facing three years in prison.