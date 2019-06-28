Rapsody Announces Her New Album ‘Eve’ Is Coming In August

Getty Image

While the rap game experiences an infusion of female talent that it has rarely seen before, it’s important to remember that Rapsody has been quietly holding the torch for women in hip-hop all along, releasing records at a consistent clip since 2007. The Grammy-nominated, Laila’s Wisdom rapper laid low in 2018, but recently announced the follow-up album was finished recording. Now, we know what it’s called and when it’s coming out; Rapsody posted a teaser video to her Instagram revealing the album with be titled Eve and will drop in August of this year.

The glitchy clip is full of footage of prominent women in politics, sports, music, and entertainment, including Oprah, Whoopi Goldberg, Serena Williams, Michelle Obama, Queen Latifah, Aretha Franklin, Grace Jones, and Lauryn Hill, intercut with a posing Rapsody (in a rhinestone-encrusted du-rag, no less), placing the North Carolina rapper firmly within the pantheon of great women Eve will apparently celebrate. The video is accompanied by a short passage from the Bible in the caption: “Then the man—Adam—named his wife #Eve, because she would be the mother of all who live.”

Rapsody also posted a photo with a url that leads to a larger-scale version of the video, taking its destination straight from the verse she referenced above. It looks like she’s going to fully embrace the wave of feminine energy that’s taken over hip-hop lately and make it her own. August can’t get here soon enough.