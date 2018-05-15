Def Jam Recordings / Mass Appeal Records

It would have been easy for Netflix’s Rapture documentary series to release a soundtrack consisting of a track apiece from each of its eight subjects, but co-producer Sacha Jenkins and his Mass Appeal cohorts would never have settled for the easy path. Instead, the soundtrack, which was announced today and will be released May 18 via Def Jam Recordings and Mass Appeal Records, consists of six tracks that combine the rappers and producers profiled in the docuseries to create all-new, original tracks in the spirit of innovation and evolution of hip-hop.

The tracks include collaborations between New Yorkers Dave East and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Southerners T.I. and Rapsody, and a surprising combination of Logic and 2 Chainz, who may as well represent opposite ends of the rap spectrum, despite them both being signed to the same label, Def Jam. “As my labelmate and one the wittiest, dopest rappers out there, doing ‘State Of Emergency’ with 2 Chainz was a blast,” Logic said of the collaboration. “The fact that we are both featured in the Rapture doc is even better. His episode is absolutely one of my favorites.”

2 Chainz also appears with fellow ATLien Killer Mike on “Black Power, White Powder.” Unfortunately, there isn’t a LeBron James appearance as well, but he probably has a lot on his mind right now. Chainz was also excited about the project, saying, “The Rapture experience was dope. It was cool to see it go from concept to a show on Netflix telling my story my way. Always great to connect with my ATL fam Killer Mike on music.”

The Rapture soundtrack is due May 18. Check out the tracklist below.

1. “Let Me Work” –- G-Eazy (prod. By Just Blaze)

2. “Gold Digger” –- Dave East featuring A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

3. “Care To Say About It” -– T.I. featuring Rapsody

4. “NYCHA” –- Dave East featuring Nas

5. “Black Power. White Powder.” -– Killer Mike & 2 Chainz

6. “State of Emergency” -– Logic featuring 2 Chainz