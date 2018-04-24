Getty Image

In today’s ‘90s-obsessed pop culture climate, it’s only right that festivals and events have begun to show more love to the icons of the decade that gave us Tupac, shiny suits, and some of the best foods and drinks you can’t get anymore. The latest festival to jump onto the trend is Red Bull Music Festival New York 2018, which has added a conversation with music video director Hype Williams as part of their Director’s Series conversations (past guests include Werner Herzog, Spike Lee, and more). Red Bull has even curated a playlist of the director’s best videos from the era, which you can check out below.

The Red Bull Music Fest is the company’s annual celebration of not just music, but the art, video, film, and wider culture surrounding its creation and distribution. Along with a month-long schedule of concerts, film premieres, and late night parties, the festival features conversations with prominent figures in music, from the artists themselves to the producers, execs, and music video directors who help bring their visions to life and to the people.

2018’s lineup spans genres from rock to hip-hop, stopping at alt-R&B, dance, and even reggaeton along the way. Aside from the conversations with the above directors, this year’s festival will include a talk with singer Robyn, the debut of the film Betty Davis: They Say I’m Different, and a female-heavy rap concert featuring up-and-comers like Asian Doll, Bali Baby, Chynna, and Rico Nasty.

Check out the website for more information and the full lineup below.

RED BULL MUSIC FESTIVAL NEW YORK 2018

5/3 — If This Knowledge Scares You, The Equation Is Working with Wiki in collaboration with Coati Mundi and visuals by Arvid Logan, Show Me The Body, Standing on the Corner, MIKE, Sporting Life, Mal Devisa, Tony Seltzer, 700 Bliss (Moor Mother + DJ Haram), Edan @ Pier 17

5/4 — John Maus @ Deno’s Wonder Wheel Park at Coney Island

5/4 — RAMMΣLLZΣΣ: Racing for Thunder @ Red Bull Arts New York

5/5 — A Conversation with Harry Belafonte in partnership with Jill Newman Productions and moderated by Kimberly Drew @ The Main Theater at Hostos Community College

5/6 — serpentwithfeet: both moons @ The Refectory at the High Line Hotel

5/8 — Red Bull Radio Live: The Federation Sound with Max Glazer featuring an interview with Spice @ Friends and Lovers

5/9 — Tristan Perich: Drift Multiply with Lesley Flanigan @ The Cathedral of Saint John the Divine

5/10 — A Conversation on Visual Music: Hype Williams, moderated by Jeff “Chairman” Mao @ AMC Empire 25

5/11 — Dream Machine with Master Musicians of Jajouka – Bachir Attar and Mustapha Attar (Morocco), Genesis Breyer P-Orridge, Oliver Coates (UK), Dave Harrington Group, Sophia Brous, Zeena Parkins, Greg Fox, Trevor Dunn & Special Guests @ Pioneer Works

5/12 & 13 — Fever Ray with Nidia, Bunny Michael @ Brooklyn Hangar

5/16: Red Bull Radio Live — Bien Buena with Riobamba and Uproot Andy featuring interviews with DJ Nelson (The Noise), Isabelia Herrera (Remezcla), Wayne Marshall (Berklee College of Music), Marjua Estevez (Vibe) @ Nublu 151

5/18 — Careful on the Pavement with Bali Baby, Asian Doll, Rico Nasty, Lil Wop, Chicken, HANZ, DJ Kenn, Chynna, and Omar Doom as Straight Razor @ The Cutting Room

5/19 — Reggaeton: Hasta Abajo with The Noise live, Rosa Pistola, DJ Lobo, Riobamba @ La Marina

5/20 — Red Bull Radio Live: Peak Time with Vivian Host featuring interviews with DJ Stingray, Errorsmith & Volvox @ Rose Gold

5/20 — Peak Time Elsewhere with DJ Stingray, Errorsmith (Live), Juliana Huxtable, Star Eyes, Debit @ Elsewhere

5/21 — A Conversation with Robyn, moderated by Kindness @ The Roy and Niuta Titus 1 Theater at The Museum of Modern Art

5/22 & 24 — Oneohtrix Point Never: ‘MYRIAD’ @ Park Avenue Armory

5/23 — Betty Davis: They Say I’m Different NYC Film Premiere @ Billie Holiday Theatre

5/25 — Brujas x Performance Space New York: Anti-Prom @ Performance Space New York